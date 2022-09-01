Wanted: suggestions for books about contemporary issues that can be used for a wide range of courses and are accessible to students of various reading levels.
Community members are welcome to nominate books for the University of Idaho’s 2023-24 Common Read, through which UI students and employees and Moscow-area residents share a continuing discussion.
The suggestions will help guide UI’s Common Read Committee, in choosing what will become the university’s 16th annual Common Read book.
First-year UI students read the book in their writing composition courses, and the book may be included in other general education course curriculum.
“We look for books that open our ways of thinking and seeing, that challenge our knowledge and thought processes, and that increase our knowledge and understanding,” said Dean Panttaja, director of general education and Common Read committee chairperson.
Suggestions should be emailed to Panttaja at panttaja@uidaho.edu by Sept. 30 and include title; author; area of focus, such as racism, immigration or resilience; and a brief statement about how the book meets the committee’s criteria.
Ijeoma Oluo, author of the 2022-23 Common Read, “So You Want to Talk About Race,” will make the keynote address in honor of the UI Women’s Center’s 50th Anniversary at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 in the ICCU Arena.