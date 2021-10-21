More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
A teen runaway (Stefanie Scott, shown above) finds a mysterious door in the woods that leads to an alternate dimension filled with monsters in “The Girl in the Woods: Season 1” (TV-MA), a supernatural young adult drama set in the Pacific Northwest. All eight episodes are available. (Peacock)
Denis Villeneuve directs “Dune” (2021, PG-13), an epic science fiction story of royal intrigue, betrayal, rebellion and giant sand worms on a desert planet. Timothée Chalamet stars with Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and Zendaya in the third screen adaptation of the landmark novel by Frank Herbert. It’s available to stream — for 31 days only — on the same day as it opens in theaters. (HBO Max) A review is on Page 13.
“Found” (2021, PG) follows three Chinese-born girls adopted by different American families who discover they are cousins thanks to DNA tests and travel to China to find a connection with their ancestry. The documentary explores issues of identity, family and the long-term effects of China’s one-child policy. (Netflix)
In the science fiction thriller “Invasion: Season 1” (TV-MA), an alien invasion of Earth is experienced from various perspectives around the world. Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill and Firas Nassar star. Three episodes are available, with new episodes airing every Friday. (Apple TV+)
The savagely satirical, Emmy-winning series “Succession” (TV-MA) returns with new episodes of corporate warfare and family dysfunction on Sundays. (HBO Max)
Halloween Highlights
A wounded park ranger (Monique Rockman) is taken in by a mysterious father and son living off the grid in “Gaia” (2021, R), an eco-horror thriller set in dense Tsitsikamma Forest of South Africa. (Hulu)
In the teen vampire thriller “Night Teeth” (2021, TV-14), a college student and part-time chauffeur (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) is hired by a pair of seductive but hungry vampires. (Netflix)
Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return in “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (2021, R), the third film in the hit horror movie franchise. (HBO Max)
“Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween” (not rated) is a baking competition special with seasonal treat challenges hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. (Peacock)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” (2021, PG-13) is a thriller about people trapped on a remote beach where they age at an alarming rate; and Maggie Q is an assassin in the action thriller “The Protégé” (2021, R). Both films also are available on DVD and at Redbox.
Netflix
“Inside Job: Season 1” (TV-MA), an animated comedy for adults, features the voices of Lizzy Caplan and Christian Slater as members of a team keeping conspiracies a secret.
Kid stuff: The animated adventure fantasy “Maya and the Three” (TV-Y7) follows a Mayan warrior princess (Zoe Saldana) on an odyssey to save humanity from vengeful underworld gods.
Hulu
Toni Collette plays a pub owner who rallies her small Welsh community to raise a thoroughbred to race in “Dream Horse” (2020, PG), a low-key drama based on a true story.
Chef David Chang hosts the docuseries “The Next Thing You Eat: Season 1” (TV-PG) about the future of food production.
New on disc and at Redbox
“Old,” “The Protégé,” “G.I. Joe Origins: Snake Eyes”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.