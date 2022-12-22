More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 12:37 am
Taylor Sheridan creates another “Yellowstone” prequel with “1923: Season 1” (TV-MA), starring Harrison Ford (shown above) in his TV debut, and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, trying to hold on to the family ranch against rival ranchers and corporate in the tumultuous 1920s. New episodes air on Sundays. (Paramount+)
More than 35 years after “Top Gun” made Tom Cruise a major movie star, he climbed back into the cockpit to lead the next generation of Navy fighter pilots in “Top Gun: Maverick” (2022, PG-13), which forces the maverick pilot to finally take responsibility. Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly co-star, and director Joseph Kosinski puts the audience in the pilot seat for the action sequences, which make the most of state-of-the-art military hardware. It became the top box-office hit of the year. (Paramount+)
Daniel Craig (shown above) returns as Detective Benoit Blanc in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (2022, PG-13) and this time he’s the special guest for a “murder mystery” party organized by a tech billionaire (Edward Norton) on his private Greek Island. Then a guest is actually murdered, setting Blanc and his plummy Southern drawl on the trail of a killer. There are no shortage of suspects in this witty, larger-than-life riff on Agatha Christie-style mysteries from writer/director Rian Johnson. Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick co-star. (Netflix)
The limited series “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (TV-MA) reunites the stars of the movie series to take on more marriage, parenthood, professional satisfaction, and identity. Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard, Harold Perrineau and Morris Chestnut (shown above, from left), all return as the long-time best friends, and Regina Hall and Sanaa Lathan co-star. All episodes are streaming. (Peacock)
“Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” (2022) presents the pop diva performing her holiday hits. (Paramount+)
On Saturday, kids and families can drop in on “Tracking Santa” (Hulu) and “Santa Tracker” (Peacock) live streams.
Rooney Mara, Jude Law, and Channing Tatum star in “Side Effects” (2013, R), a thriller from Steven Soderbergh.
Streaming TV: the third season of “Emily in Paris” (TV-MA) sends Lily Collins back to the City of Lights.
A pregnant woman on the Australian frontier protects her children in “The Legend of Molly Johnson” (2021, not rated), directed by and starring Leah Purcell.
True stories: “Three Minutes: A Lengthening” (2021, PG) traces the stories of the Jewish inhabitants of Nasielsk, Poland preserved by home movies before the Holocaust. Narrated by Helena Bonham Carter.
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season 3” (2022, TV-MA) sets the eponymous CIA officer (John Krasinski) on a new investigation that lands him in the middle of conspiracy and sends him on the run. Wendell Pierce and Nina Hoss co-star.
“Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon” (not rated) featuring performances by Garth Brooks, Dave Matthews, and Bonnie Raitt.
Channing Tatum co-directs and stars as an Army Ranger accompanying a traumatized service dog in the heartwarming road movie “Dog” (2022, PG-13).
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.
