Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
If you’ve cut the cable cord, you can still stream New Year’s Eve countdowns live on Peacock and Paramount+.
And on New Year’s Day, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson celebrate “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” (2021, TV-14) in a reunion special with other members of the cast and creative team. Then you can test your knowledge in the quiz series “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: Season 1” (TV-PG) hosted by Helen Mirren. (HBO Max)
Another character from the “Star Wars” universe gets its own series in “The Book of Boba Fett: Season 1” (TV-14), starring Temuera Morrison stars as the infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as his loyal partner Fennec Shand. The highly-anticipated spin-off from “The Mandalorian” opens with the pair returning to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. Jon Favreau writes and produces with Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez directs the debut episode. New episodes air on Wednesdays. (Disney+)
Oscar-winner Olivia Colman brings a compelling complexity to “The Lost Daughter” (2021, R) as a literature scholar on a vacation in Greece whose fascination with a young mother (Dakota Johnson) stirs up troubling memories. It’s the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal. (Netflix)
The documentary “Finding Kendrick Johnson” (2021, TV-14) digs into the unanswered questions around the death of a high school student and the lies in the official investigation and reveals institutional racism. (Starz)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
A childless couple raise a strange newborn found on their farm as their child in “Lamb” (Iceland, 2021, R, with subtitles), a surreal thriller starring Noomi Rapace.
Netflix
The crime thriller “Stay Close” (TV-MA), starring James Nesbitt, Cush Jumbo, and Richard Armitage, is the latest Netflix limited series adapted from a Harlan Coben novel.
The limited series documentary “Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis” (TV-14) features men and women from around the world older than 70 sharing their life stories.
“Death to 2021” (TV-MA) is a comic mockumentary look back at the year featuring Hugh Grant, Lucy Lui and Tracey Ullman.
More streaming TV: the fourth season of “Cobra Kai” (TV-14) follows the troubled partnership of the former rivals (William Zabka and Ralph Macchio). Also new:
- beloved reality makeover show “Queer Eye: Season 6” (TV-14);
- comedian showcase “The Standups: Season 3” (TV-MA).
True crime: the limited series “Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer” (TV-MA) looks at how one man was able to commit brutal crimes in the late 1970s and early 1980s in New York City. Joe Berlinger directs.
International passport: a roboticist from 1995 wakes up 30 years later in the family-friendly science fiction adventure “The Door into Summer” (Japan, 2021, TV-PG, with subtitles.
International TV: a failed bank robbery and chaotic getaway becomes a crazy hostage situation in the limited series “Anxious People” (Sweden, TV-MA, with subtitles), a mix of crime drama, mystery puzzle, and black comedy. Also new:
- teen revenge drama “Kitz: Season 1” (Germany, TV-MA, with subtitles);
- nonfiction series “Art & Tech: Season 1” (Japan, TV-G, with subtitles) on the intersection of art and technology.
In the animated adventure comedy “Seal Team” (2021, TV-Y7), a crew of misfit sea creatures team up to take on sharks. Features the voices of Jessie T. Usher, J.K. Simmons, Kristen Schaal, and Matthew Rhys. Also new is “Hilda and the Mountain King” (2021, TV-Y7), a sequel to the animated series based on the novel by Luke Pearson.
Amazon Prime Video
“Lady of the Manor” (2021, R) is a supernatural buddy comedy starring Melanie Lynskey and Judy Greer.
Hulu
The 10th season of the clever, quick-witted Canadian comedy “Letterkenny” (TV-MA) streams in its entirety.
HBO Max
“The Super Bob Einstein Movie” (2021, TV-MA) celebrates the life and career of the comedian and actor who passed away in 2019.
Gerald ‘Slink’ Johnson stars in the comedy “Black Jesus: Complete Series” (2014-19, TV-MA), original made for Adult Swim.
Other streams
Bring in the new year with one of six film “Starring Glenda Jackson,” spanning the intimate drama of “Sunday Bloody Sunday” (1971) to the romantic intrigue and dry humor of “Hopscotch” (1980) with Walter Matthau, or five films “Starring Joseph Cotton,” including Orson Welles’ “The Magnificent Ambersons” (1942), Alfred Hitchcock’s “Shadow of a Doubt” (1943), and “Gaslight” (1944) with Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer. (Criterion Channel) !
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.