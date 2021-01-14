More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their big screen roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision in “WandaVision: Season 1” (TV-PG), a comic book show reimagined through the lens of classic TV sitcoms. New episodes arrive each Friday. (Disney+)
The two-part documentary “Tiger” (TV-MA) looks beyond the headlines to offer a portrait of the rise, fall and redemption of golf superstar Tiger Woods. Part one is now streaming, part two arrives Sunday. (All HBO platforms)
“One Night in Miami” (2020, R) imagines what transpired when Cassius Clay (Eli Goree) met up with Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) in 1964. Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress Regina King makes her directorial debut in this powerful drama set at a turning point in American history. (Amazon Prime Video)
Tom Hanks stars in “News of the World” (2020, PG-13) as a Civil War veteran in Northern Texas who takes a traumatized young orphan (Helena Zengel) through hostile territory to find her only living relatives. Available on VOD and Cable On Demand after a brief run in theaters.
The documentary “Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy” (TV-MA) takes a hard look at the politics behind the drug that became the focus of the war on drugs in the 1980s and its impact on the poor and communities of color. (Netflix)
Last chance: The month-long window of “Wonder Woman: 1984” (2020, PG-13) closes next week, so if you have been meaning to stream the film, now is the time. (HBO Max)
Free picks: The YouTube channel “Fear: The Home of Horror” streams seven classic horror films free for a week. “Dracula” (1931) and “The Mummy” (1932) now streaming, “Frankenstein” (1931) and “Bride of Frankenstein” (1935) available Sunday, and more arrive Sunday.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Carey Mulligan is the “Promising Young Woman” (2020, R) of this revenge thriller with a streak of black comedy. VOD and Cable On Demand.
Netflix
A drone pilot (Damson Idris) teams up with an android soldier (Anthony Mackie) in the science fiction action thriller “Outside the Wire” (2021, R).
The four-part limited series “Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer” (TV-MA) looks back at investigation of the 1980s killer.
Amazon Prime Video
The lavish historical drama “El Cid: Season 1” (Spain, 2020, TV-MA, with subtitles) retells the story of Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar.
HBO Max
Pete Davidson stars as a charming but self-pitying screw up in “The King of Staten Island” (2020, R). (All HBO platforms)
“Search Party” (TV-MA), the popular mystery comedy created for TBS, moves to HBO Max for its fourth season. New episodes arrive each Thursday.
Disney+
“Mary Poppins Returns” (2018, PG) stars Emily Blunt as England’s most famous nanny.
Other streams
Supernatural romantic drama “A Discovery of Witches: Season 2” (TV-MA) debuts on Sundance Now and Shudder; new episodes air each Saturday.
There are also new seasons of “American Gods” (TV-MA) (new episodes are available each Sunday on Starz), “Dickinson” (TV-14) and the horror series “Servant” (TV-MA) (new episodes arrive each Friday on Apple TV+).
