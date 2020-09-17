More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here is what’s new for home viewing beginning Friday on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
Top streams for the week
Election season brings out the political documentaries. “All In: The Fight for Democracy” (2020, PG-13) takes on the rights of American citizens to vote and the issue of voter suppression, guided by the expertise of Stacey Abrams (shown above). (Amazon Prime)
“The Fight” (2020, PG-13) puts the spotlight on the work of ACLU lawyers fighting for the rights of citizens over the past few years, with a focus on the inner workings of building and arguing cases. (Hulu).
The four-part docuseries “Challenger: The Final Flight” (not rated) takes a deep dive into the story behind the 1986 space shuttle disaster, from the astronauts who lost their lives to the reasons behind the accident and the inquest that followed. (Netflix)
Susan Sarandon plays a dying matriarch who brings estranged family members and friends together in emotionally turbulent “Blackbird” (2020, R), directed by Roger Michell and costarring Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska and Sam Neill. (Cable On Demand and VOD)
David Tennant and Michael Sheen star as stage actors who continue rehearsals online in “Staged” (not rated), a socially-distanced British comedy series. (Hulu)
“The Devil All the Time” (2020, R), a Gothic crime thriller about small-town psychopaths, bullies and vigilantes in rural Appalachia, stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson (shown above), Mia Wasikowska and Riley Keogh. (Netflix)
The limited series “We Are Who We Are” (TV-MA) from filmmaker Luca Guadagnino follows two American teenagers (Jack Dylan Grazer and Jordan Kristine Seamón, shown above) coming of age on an Air Force base in Italy. New episodes are available each Monday. (All HBO platforms)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Janelle Monáe stars in the horror film “Antebellum” (2020, R) as an author who finds herself in real-life slavery nightmare.
Netflix
Sarah Paulson stars in “Ratched” (TV-MA), a prequel about the manipulative nurse from the movie “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”
Tituss Burgess is host for the karaoke singing competition series “Sing On!: Season 1” (not rated).
Foodie fun: “American Barbecue Showdown: Season 1” (not rated) and “Taco Chronicles: Volume 2” dive into cultural food traditions.
Amazon Prime and Hulu
Ang Lee directs “Gemini Man” (2019, PG-13), a sci-fi action thriller which uses sophisticated digital effects to pit Will Smith against a younger version of himself.
HBO Max / HBO Now
The psychological thriller “The Third Day” (TV-MA) is a limited series starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris. New episodes arrive Monday nights. (All HBO platforms)
Peacock
An airliner vanishes without a trace in “Departure: Season 1” (2019, not rated), with Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer.
Larry Wilmore headlines the weekly late-night talk show “Wilmore” (not rated). New episodes are available each Friday.
Other streams
Toby Jones plays a bus driver whose life takes an unexpected turn in the British comic drama “Don’t Forget the Driver: Season 1” (not rated). New episodes arrive each Tuesday. (BritBox)
An ambitious young Maori police detective takes on a case that stirs up supernatural powers in “One Lane Bridge: Season 1” (New Zealand). New episodes are available every Thursday. (Sundance Now)
