More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Spandex, mall culture, and the fitness video explosion provide the backdrop to “Physical: Season 1” (TV-MA), a black-humored satire starring Rose Byrne (shown above) as a tortured wife and mother who channels her frustration and energy into aerobics. Four episodes are available, with new episodes arriving each Friday. (Apple TV+)
The dark comedy “Kevin Can F**k Himself: Season 1” (TV-MA) flips TV stereotypes in the story of a sitcom wife (Annie Murphy of “Schitt’s Creek,” shown above with Eric Petersen) who is tired of enduring the antics of her self-absorbed man-child of a husband and plots her escape. Three episodes are available; new episodes air each Sunday. (AMC+)
“The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 1” (TV-PG), based on the young adult books by Trenton Lee Stewart, follows four orphans investigating a nefarious force known as The Emergency. New episodes arrive on Fridays. (Disney+)
Titus Welliver returns as Detective Harry Bosch in the seventh and final season of “Bosch” (TV-14), where he investigates an arson that killed five people, including a 10-year-old girl, which makes it personal for Bosch. (Amazon Prime)
The horror film “False Positive” (2021, TV-MA) delves into the fears of pregnancy when a couple (Justin Theroux and Ilana Glazer, shown above) visit a fertility doctor (Pierce Brosnan), whose charms hides sinister secrets. (Hulu)
In the action thriller “The Ice Road” (2021, PG-13), Liam Neeson plays a big-rig ice road driver who battles winter storms, thawing water and more to rescue trapped miners. (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk stars as a mild-mannered husband and father whose repressed anger is unleashed in “Nobody” (2021, R), a mix of violent action and dark comedy from the writer and action choreographers of “John Wick.” (VOD, Cable On Demand, DVD, and at Redbox)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
“Lansky” (2021, R) stars Harvey Keitel as notorious mobster Meyer Lansky who confesses his secrets to a journalist (Sam Worthington) in the last years of his life. It’s also available on DVD and at Redbox.
Netflix
A stand-up comedian (Iliza Schlesinger) thinks she may have met the perfect guy (Ryan Hansen) in the romantic comedy “Good on Paper” (TV-MA).
True stories: “This Is Pop: Season 1” (TV-MA) tackles the history of popular music, through episodes focused on different aspects and cultural moments.
Amazon Prime Video
The documentary “Mary J. Blige’s My Life” (2021) explores the inspirations behind the artist’s breakthrough album.
Streaming TV: Brian Keith is “The Westerner” (1960) in the superb but short-lived TV western created by Sam Peckinpah.
Hulu
Natural history documentary meets “America’s Funniest Home Videos” in “When Nature Calls: Season 1” (TV-PG), narrated by Helen Mirren. New episodes each Friday.
Other streams
The documentary limited series “Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell” (not rated) looks into the British socialite on trial for complicity with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Peacock)
The documentary “Fathom” (2021, PG) follows the work of Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet, studying humpback whale songs and social communication. (Apple TV+)
The second season of the acclaimed CBS series “Evil” (TV-14) debuts as a streaming exclusive. New episodes arrive on Thursdays. (Paramount+)
New on disc and at Redbox
“Nobody,” “The Unholy” and “Lansky.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.