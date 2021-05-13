More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
“The Underground Railroad” (2021, TV-14), based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, follows the odyssey of Cora (Thuso Mbedu), an enslaved woman on a Georgia plantation in the early 1800s who flees for freedom in the North. Whitehead’s novel offers a twist of alternate reality amidst the reality of the brutal lives and the humanity of those trapped in it, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) honors the poetry and the brutality of the novel in the 10-episode limited series. (Amazon Prime)
Angelina Jolie plays a smoke jumper at remote lookout tower in Montana who protects a teenager (Finn Little) on the run from assassins in “Those Who Wish Me Dead” (2021, R), an action thriller from director Taylor Sheridan set in the rugged Southwest. It’s available the same day as it arrives in theaters, but it streams for only 31 days. (HBO Max)
Amy Adams is “The Woman in the Window” (2021, R), an agoraphobic psychiatrist who witnesses a murder while observing her neighbors, in the psychological thriller costarring Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Julianne Moore. (Netflix)
The documentary “MLK/FBI” (2021, TV-PG) looks at the surveillance and harassment of civil rights activist Martin Luther King conducted by the FBI, and the public relations campaign mounted by J. Edgar Hoover to discredit King’s efforts. (Hulu)
The show business comedy “Hacks: Season 1” (TV-MA) stars Jean Smart as a jaded veteran comedian running on autopilot who hires a self-destructive young outcast (Hannah Einbinder) to write new material. (HBO Max)
British streaming service BFI Player Classics launches a stateside edition. The new curated service presents a collection of 200 British or British coproduction films, from the silent film era to the 21st century, curated by the British Film Institute. It’s $5.99 a month after a 7-day free trial. More information can be found at www.bfi.org.uk.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
“French Exit” (2020, R) stars Michelle Pfeiffer as a widowed Manhattan socialite in a borrowed Paris apartment.
Netflix
Ewan McGregor plays the first American celebrity fashion designer in “Halston” (2021, TV-MA), a limited series from producer Ryan Murphy.
Family sitcom “The Upshaws: Season 1” (TV-14) stars Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields.
Amazon Prime and Hulu
A newly-devout hospice nurse (Morfydd Clark) becomes obsessed with saving the soul of her dying patient (Jennifer Ehle) in “Saint Maud” (2020, R).
Hulu
Sienna Miller and Diego Luna play a couple who “Wander Darkly” (2020, R) after a traumatic accident jolts their relationship.
The documentary “Some Kind of Heaven” (2020, not rated) goes behind the gates of America’s largest retirement community.
HBO Max
Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney takes on the opioid crisis in the two-part series “The Crime of the Century” (2021, TV-MA).
Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin are a separated couple who reunite to save their son in the end-of-the-world thriller “Greenland (2020, PG-13).
Other streams
A wrongly convicted cop gets caught up in a mutiny on a transport ship in “Intergalactic: Season 1” (not rated), a British sci-fi adventure with a female cast. (Peacock)
New on disc and at Redbox
“The Mauritanian,” “The Marksman” and “Land.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.