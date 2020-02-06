Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
“Toy Story 4” (2019, G, shown above) reunites the toy box gang for a road trip with new friends. Like the previous installments, it’s both funny and poignant and great for the whole family. It makes its streaming debut on Disney Plus.
Three siblings discover mysterious keys to a dark supernatural world in their ancestral home in “Locke & Key,” based on the best-selling comic book series written by Joe Hill. Ten episodes are streaming on Netflix.
Alison Brie plays an isolated, socially awkward woman whose dreams start to bleed into her reality in the psychological drama “Horse Girl” (2020, R). It comes direct to Netflix from its debut at Sundance.
Shia LaBeouf (shown above) writes and stars in “Honey Boy” (2019, R), the drama of the stormy childhood of a child actor loosely based on his own life. It’s available on Amazon Prime Video.
J.K. Simmons stars in “Counterpart: Complete Series” (2018-19, TV-MA), a political thriller that plays like a John le Carre cold war spy drama with a high-concept twist out of Philip K. Dick. It’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Cult pick: “Blade Runner” (1981, R) became one of the most influential science fiction films of its time. The definitive director’s cut is streaming on Netflix.
Classic pick: Paul Newman is “Hud” (1963), a cynical, hard-drinking cowboy, in the superb adaptation of Larry McMurtry modern western that earned three Oscars. It’s available on Amazon Prime Video.
Correction: “Uncut Gems” was erroneously featured as a Netflix release last week. It is available only to international Netflix subscribers.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
“The Cave” (2019, PG-13), the Oscar-nominated documentary about a subterranean hospital service to civilians in Syria, arrives on Cable On Demand and VOD.
Netflix
The three-part documentary “Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’ ” (2018, not rated) and Renae Bluitt’s “She Did That” (2019, not rated), on four black women who broke the glass ceiling, arrive for Black History Month.
Amazon Prime Video
Jason Schwartzman and Elisabeth Moss star in “Listen Up Philip” (2014, not rated), an American indie drama set in the culture of American letters.
Hulu
Streaming TV: The season premieres of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7” and “The Masked Singer: Season 3” and the series premieres of “Indebted” and “Lego Masters” are now streaming.
HBO Now
The documentary limited series “McMillion$” (2020, not rated) unravels a bizarre but true scam. New episodes air each Monday night.
Other streams
“Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” (2020, PG) comes to DisneyPlus direct from its Sundance premiere.
New on disc and at Redbox
“Last Christmas,” “Doctor Sleep,” “The Good Liar,” “Playing with Fire” and “Waves.”
