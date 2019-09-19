Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday. More recommendations and trailers can be found with this story at inland360.com.
Top streams for the week
Peter Jackson brings history to life in “They Shall Not Grow Old” (2018, R, shown above), a documentary on the experience of British soldiers in World War I, created entirely from archival footage and interviews. It’s available on all HBO platforms.
The new Netflix original crime drama “Criminal” (with subtitles, shown above) is a police procedural that spans multiple stories across four countries (France, Spain, Germany and the UK), yet takes place almost entirely inside the interrogation room. Among the suspects grilled are David Tennant and Hayley Atwell. Twelve episodes are streaming on Netflix.
“Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates” (2019, not rated) is a three-part documentary from Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim (above right, chatting with Gates) that focuses on the passions and philanthropy of the Microsoft billionaire. It’s streaming on Netflix.
“Surviving R. Kelly” (2019, TV-MA) gives voice to the women abused by the R&B superstar and explores the culture that protected him. The six-episode documentary debuted on Lifetime and now is streaming on Netflix.
The new streaming service BET+ launches with hundreds of hours of movies and TV shows (including the hit sitcom “Martin”) and two exclusive original comedies: “First Wives Club,” starring Michelle Buteau (shown above, left), Ryan Michelle Bathe (above, right) and Jill Scott; and “Bigger,” with Tanisha Long as a single black woman in Atlanta. Three episodes are available, with new episodes arriving on a weekly basis. The cost for the service is $9.99 per month.
Cult pick: “Shadow of the Vampire” (2000, R) reimagines the making of the landmark horror classic “Nosferatu” with a real vampire (Willem Dafoe in an Oscar-nominated performance) in the leading role. It’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
The latest “X-Men” superhero film “Dark Phoenix” (2019, PG-13) stars Sophie Turner, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain.
Netflix
Zach Galifianakis is back as the most wince-inducing talk show host ever in “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” (2019, not rated).
Streaming TV: “Disenchantment: Part 2” (TV-14) continues Matt Groenig’s animated fantasy comedy.
Kid stuff: School kids take on zombies and monsters in the animated adventure “The Last Kids on Earth: Book 1.”
Amazon Prime Video
Romantic drama “At Middleton” (2014, R) with Andy Garcia and Vera Farmiga (which was partly filmed in 2012 on the Washington State University campus in Pullman and in Spokane).
Hulu
A ship transporting people from the dying Earth to a Mars colony goes off course in “Aniara” (Sweden, 2019, R, with subtitles).
HBO Now
“Welcome to Marwen” (2018, PG-13) uses animation and fantasy to dramatize the real-life story of artist Mark Hogancamp (played by Steve Carell).
New on disc this week
“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” and “Wild Rose”
Now available at Redbox
“X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” “Above the Shadows,” “Awake” and “The Operative”
