Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services, starting Friday.
A married couple (William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti) trying to rekindle the flame after 10 years become obsessed by an unsolved murder in the Yucatan in the comic thriller “The Resort: Season 1” (TV-MA). Nick Offerman co-stars in the show, which offers a new spin on the multiverse narrative. Three episodes are available; new episodes air on Thursdays. (Peacock)
In the time-traveling adventure “Paper Girls: Season 1” (2022, TV-PG), four 12-year-old girls (Sofia Rosinsky, Fina Strazza, Camryn Jones and Riley Lai Nelet) are transported from 1988 into the future when they get caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers. New episodes air on Fridays. (Prime Video)
The psychological thriller “Surface: Season 1” (TV-MA) stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as woman trying to piece together her past after a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, and discovering that what her husband and friends are telling her may not reflect the life she actually experienced. Three episodes are available, with new episodes arriving on Fridays. (Apple TV+)
Neil Patrick Harris plays a newly single gay man in his 40s starting over when his partner of 17 years (Tuc Watkins) leaves him without warning in “Uncoupled: Season 1” (TV-MA), a romantic comedy created by Darren Star (“Sex and the City”) and Jeffrey Richman (“Modern Family”). Harris described the show as an alternate version of his life and the character as the closest to the person he is off-screen. (Netflix)
The high school comedy “Honor Society” (2022, TV-MA) stars Angourie Rice as an overachiever so determined to get into Harvard that she sets out to sabotage her scholastic rivals. Then she falls for her biggest competitor (Gaten Matarazzo of “Stranger Things”). (Paramount+)
True stories: “We Met in Virtual Reality” (not rated) explores how the immersive technology helps individuals form long-distance relationships and communities. The documentary is filmed entirely in the world of VR in real time, observing human interaction in the virtual world. (HBO Max)
Benedict Cumberbatch is “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022, PG-13) in the recent Marvel movie (also streaming on Disney+ and new on DVD).
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” (2022, PG) is the second feature film spinoff of the hit TV series (also streaming on Peacock).
The romantic drama “Purple Hearts” (2022, TV-14) follows a struggling singer-songwriter (Sofia Carson) and a troubled Marine (Nicholas Galitzine) who marry for military benefits and fall in love.
The lone survivor of a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness (Melissa Barrera) battles the elements and her own personal demon in the limited series survival drama “Keep Breathing.” (TV-MA)
The satire “Not Okay” (2022, R) stars Zoey Deutch as an aimless writer who poses as a trauma survivor and becomes social media celebrity.
“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: Season 1” (TV-MA) takes the young adult melodrama into the next generation as the children face the consequences of their parents’ actions.
True stories: “Citizen Ashe” (2021, not rated) looks at the life and legacy of tennis legend Arthur Ashe.
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.
