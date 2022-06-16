More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top Streams
“Cha Cha Real Smooth” (2022, R), directed by and starring Cooper Raiff (shown above with Dakota Johnson) as an aimless college grad who lands a job as a bar mitzvah party ringmaster and falls for a single mother (Johnson), won the audience award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. (Apple TV+)
Rediscovery: American indie “Chameleon Street” (1990), Wendell B. Harris Jr.’s witty dark comedy based on the true story Michigan con man Douglas Street, won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, then all but disappeared until it was restored in 2021. (Criterion Channel)
A teenage girl (Lola Tung) is torn between two brothers with whom she essentially grew up in “The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 1” (2022, TV-14), a coming-of-age drama of first love based on the young adult novel by Jenny Han. (Amazon Prime Video)
Emma Thompson plays a retired teacher who hires a charismatic young sex worker (Daryl McCormack) in “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” (2022, R), a dramedy about inhibitions, yearning, role-playing and learning to let yourself go. (Hulu)
Jeff Bridges (shown above) takes on his first TV show playing a retired CIA agent living off the grid who is roused back to action in “The Old Man: Season 1” (TV-MA). When the grizzled old survivor is ambushed in his home, he hits the road to find out who is trying to kill him. John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat co-star. Two episodes are available, and new episodes arrive on Fridays. (Hulu)
Based on crime novels by Tony Hillerman, “Dark Winds: Season 1” (not rated) stars Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon (shown above) as veteran tribal police officer Joe Leaphorn and his new deputy Jim Chee. They must work through their own personal demons to solve seemingly unrelated murders on Navajo reservation lands. Two episodes are available, and new episodes arrive on Sundays. (AMC+)
Based on a true story, the comedy “Jerry & Marge Go Large” (2022, PG-13) stars Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening as a retired couple who make millions when they discover a loophole in the Michigan lottery. (Paramount+)
Title notwithstanding, Renate Reinsve is not “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway, 2021, with subtitles), she’s simply a young woman struggling to find her place in the world. Joachim Trier’s inventive, compassionate dramedy earned two Oscar nominations. (Hulu)
The third and final season of the young adult romantic comedy “Love, Victor” (TV-14) debuts on Hulu as the entire series arrives on Disney+.
Netflix
Chris Hemsworth stars as a scientist experimenting on convicted prisoners in “Spiderhead” (2022, R) from “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski.
A tech support employee is chosen to be a heavenly messenger in the comedy “God’s Favorite Idiot: Season 1” (TV-MA), starring Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy and Leslie Bibb.
HBO Max
Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan star in the new remake of “Father of the Bride” (2022, PG-13) set in a sprawling Cuban-American clan.
Amazon Prime Video
A recently divorced gay man tries to reconnect with the biological daughter he gave up for adoption in the comedy “The Lake: Season 1” (2022).
New on disc and at Redbox
“Ambulance,” “Morbius,” “Father Stu” and “Fatherhood.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.