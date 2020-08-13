More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here is what’s new for home viewing beginning Friday on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
Top streams for the week
“The One and Only Ivan” (2020, PG) is a circus gorilla (voiced by Sam Rockwell, shown above with Bryan Cranston) who lives in a suburban mall with an aging elephant (Angelina Jolie) and other animals in this family drama based on the children’s novel by K.A. Applegate. Original slated for theaters, it debuts on Disney+.
A surly American teenager (Antonio J. Bell) is shipped off to Lagos, Nigeria, by his immigrant parents to learn his cultural roots in “Nigerian Prince” (2018, TV-MA) and turns to scamming to get by. (Netflix)
The sweet indie romantic comedy “Safety Not Guaranteed” (2012, R), starring Aubrey Plaza as a reporter looking for a story from a man (Mark Duplass) advertising for a time-traveling partner, was shot in and around Seattle and Ocean Shores, Wash. (Netflix)
Jamie Foxx (shown above) is a former soldier and Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays a street cop in “Project Power” (2020, R), an action-thriller about a dangerous street drug that gives users temporary superpowers but has deadly side effects. (Netflix)
“Richard Jewell” (2019, R, shown above), Clint Eastwood’s drama about the Atlanta security guard (played by Paul Walter Hauser) who was crucified in the media on unfounded charges, earned an Oscar nomination for actor Kathy Bates. (All HBO platforms)
From the creators of “Survivor” comes “World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji” (TV-14), a 10-part series with Bear Grylls as host and featuring 66 teams from 30 countries competing in an 11-day race through the rugged terrain of Fiji. (Amazon Prime Video)
Pay-Per-View/ Video on Demand
Debuting direct to VOD is the romantic drama “Endless” (2020, not rated) starring Alexandra Shipp and Nicholas Hamilton as high school graduates in love who are separated by a tragic car accident.
Netflix
Twin sisters (Maddie Philips and Anjelica Bette Fellini) at an elite Southern high school forge an unlikely new career in the action comedy “Teenage Bounty Hunters: Season 1” (not rated).
Leslie Bibb and Josh Duhamel star in “The Lost Husband” (2020, not rated), a romantic drama in the Hallmark tradition.
Kid stuff: a teenage video gamer is left to babysit a trio of superpowered infants from space in the animated comedy “Fearless” (2020, not rated).
HBO Max
Selena Gomez is host of the shelter-at-home cooking show “Selena + Chef: Season 1” (TV-14). New episodes are available each Thursday.
Other streams
Adam Devine is a magician who returns to “Magic Camp” (2020, PG) as a counselor in the Disney+ original family movie costarring Jeffrey Tambor and Gillian Jacobs.
From Australia comes “Five Bedrooms: Season 1” (2019, not rated), a drama about five singles who purchase a large house together and then figure out how to live together. (Peacock)
Eve Myles and Babou Ceesay are conflicted detectives chasing a pair of young killers in the British crime thriller “We Hunt Together: Season 1” (TV-MA). New episodes are available each Sunday. (Showtime Anytime)
The Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso: Season 1” (TV-MA) stars Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach hired to manage a London soccer club, despite the fact he knows nothing about English football.
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.