Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
“The Many Saints of Newark” (2021, R), a prequel to the award-winning series “The Sopranos,” dramatizes the formative years of young Anthony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini) in the crime culture of 1960s New Jersey. Series creator David Chase writes and produces, and Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll and Alessandro Nivola co-star. Available to stream same day as theaters, available for 31 days only. (HBO Max)
Jake Gyllenhaal stars as a cop demoted to the 911 call desk who gets a call from a woman in danger in “The Guilty” (2021, R) and must confront the situation with only a phone. Antoine Fuqua directs this remake of the acclaimed 2018 Danish thriller that takes place almost entirely in a single room. (Netflix) The original Danish film “The Guilty” can be streamed on Hulu.
Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste are the “Queenpins” (2021, R) of this based-on-a-true-story comedy about a multimillion dollar counterfeit coupon caper. It streams three weeks after debuting in theaters. (Paramount+)
The limited series “Maid” (TV-MA), inspired by the best-selling memoir by Stephanie Land, explores the challenges faced by low-wage workers through the story of a single mother (Margaret Qualley) trying to support her daughter. (Netflix)
Jon Stewart returns to the issue-oriented talk show genre with “The Problem with Jon Stewart: Season 1” (not rated). New episodes arrive on Fridays. (Apple TV+)
The documentaries “Britney vs. Spears” (2021, TV-MA) (Netflix) and “Controlling Britney Spears” (2021, TV-MA) (Hulu) investigate the fight by the pop star to take back control of her life.
News: Hulu is raising the prices next week on both ad-supported and ad-free plans by $1/month. The Disney bundle and Hulu’s live TV service prices are unaffected.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
“The Forever Purge” (2021, R), the latest film in the horror franchise, and the crime comedy “Small Engine Repair” (2021, R) with Jon Bernthal and Shea Whigham are available on Cable On Demand, VOD and DVD and at Redbox.
Netflix
“Diana: The Musical” (2021, PG-13), a filmed version of the musical drama starring Jeanna de Waal as Princess Diana, streams as the show prepares for its Broadway opening.
“Seinfeld: Complete Series” (TV-PG) now streams exclusively on Netflix.
Amazon Prime Video
The documentary “My Name is Pauli Murray” (2021, PG-13) explores the life and accomplishments of the gender nonconforming attorney and activist.
Teenagers take on vampires in New Orleans in “Black as Night” (2021, TV-MA), and a senior citizen takes on an evil force in “Bingo Hell” (2021, TV-MA), two original horror films from Blumhouse. Two more debut next week. (Amazon Prime)
Hulu
The nonfiction series “Wild Crime: Season 1” (TV-MA) looks at a murder in Rocky Mountain National Park.
HBO Max
The limited series documentary “Nuclear Family” (TV-MA) revisits a paternity suit between a sperm donor and a same-sex couple in the 1990s. New episodes air Sundays.
Carey Mulligan is the “Promising Young Woman” (2020, R) of this mix of revenge thriller, dark comedy and social commentary.
Disney+
“LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales” (TV-Y7) is an animated anthology for the Halloween season.
New on disc and at Redbox
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.