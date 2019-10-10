Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday. More recommendations and trailers can be found with this story at inland360.com.
Top streams for the week
“Toy Story 4” (2019, G) reunites the toy box gang for a road trip with new friends. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and Annie Potts headline the returning voice cast, and Tony Hale is Forky, a craft project made from a plastic spork who suffers from an identity crisis. It’s available on Cable On Demand and VOD, on DVD and at Redbox.
Also family friendly is “Missing Link” (2019, PG), an animated adventure comedy about a lonely Sasquatch (voiced by Zach Galifianakis) who goes is search of long-lost relatives across the globe. It’s from Portland’s Laika Studios and is streaming on Hulu.
“Midsommar” (2019, R), Ari Aster’s follow-up to “Hereditary,” sends a quartet of American students to a Swedish commune for its annual solstice celebration. More unsettling than horrific, it’s filled with loss, anxiety and pagan rituals, and delivered with an edge of absurdist dark humor. It’s available on Cable On Demand and VOD, on DVD and at Redbox.
More Halloween-themed arrivals: Hulu offers zombie comedy “Little Monsters” (2019, R), starring Lupita Nyong’o as a ukulele-playing elementary school teacher protecting her kids from an undead attack. On Netflix, “Fractured” (2019, not rated) stars Sam Worthington as a man searching for his wife (Lily Rabe) and child, who have literally gone missing in the hospital system.
“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (2019, not rated), written and directed by “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan, follows Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) after his escape at the end of the series. It’s streaming on Netflix
Free Pick: “Country Music: The History of an American Art Form” (2019), the eight-part documentary series from Ken Burns, is now streaming on Kanopy, which is available through area library systems.
Netflix
Streaming TV: Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip “T.I.” Harris are judges in the music competition show “Rhythm + Flow: Season 1.” Four episodes are now available, with new episodes each Wednesday.
Martin Scorsese’s “Raging Bull” (1980, R) won Oscars for actor Robert De Niro and editor Thelma Schoonmaker and was named the best America film of the ’80s in an American Film Institute poll.
Amazon Prime Video
Géza Röhrig and Matthew Broderick star in “To Dust” (2019, R), a drama of death, loss and faith in the Hassidic community with an edge of offbeat humor.
Luis Bunuel’s surreal “The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie” (France, 1972, PG, with subtitles) won the Oscar for best foreign language film.
New on disc this week
“Toy Story 4,” “Midsommar,” “Red Joan,” “The Wedding Guest” and “Light of My Life.”
Now available at Redbox
“Toy Story 4,” “Midsommar,” “Light of My Life” and “Annabelle Comes Home.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com