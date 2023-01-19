More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor in “She Said” (2022, R), a real-life drama based on their investigation of decades of sexual abuse allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Maria Schrader takes a deliberate, dispassionate approach to the painstaking investigative process while exposing both Weinstein’s heinous crimes and the system that protected him for decades. (Peacock)
The postapocalyptic survival thriller “The Last of Us: Season 1” (TV-MA) stars Pedro Pascal as a hardened outlaw smuggler and Bella Ramsey as a teenage girl whose immunity to a deadly fungal plague may hold the key to humanity’s survival. But first they have to survive a journey through the badlands, filled with both the infected and sometimes dangerous human survivors. It’s based on a popular video game, and Emmy-winning writer/producer Craig Mazin collaborates with game designer Neil Druckmann for the adaptation. New episodes air on Sundays. (HBO Max)
Hello Wisconsin! Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith are back as Kitty and Red Foreman, now emptynesters, and Callie Haverda is their granddaughter Leia, who comes to visit in “That ’90s Show: Season 1” (TV-14). She brings a new group of kids to the cozy basement hangout in this spin-off set in the summer of 1995. Stars from the original series Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama all make appearances. (Netflix)
More streaming TV: The revival of ’80s hit sitcom “Night Court” with Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette is on Peacock and the fourth season of “9-1-1: Lone Star” (TV-14) is on Hulu. New episodes air on Wednesdays.
International pick: the limited series “Women at War” (France, TV-MA, with subtitles) follows four French women (Audrey Fleurot, Julie de Bona, Camille Lou and Sofia Essaïdi) forced to defend themselves when the men leave for the front lines of World War I. (Netflix)
Classic pick: John Wayne and James Stewart star in John Ford’s classic Western “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” (1962), recently featured in Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical “The Fabelmans.” (Prime Video)
News: HBO Max will raise the price of its ad-free monthly subscription by $1 this week, its first increase since launching in 2020.
News: The cable channel turned streamer Epix rebrands itself as MGM+.
From “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang-ho comes the cyberpunk thriller “JUNG_E” (2023, South Korea, TV-14, with subtitles).
Dwayne Johnson is “Black Adam” (2022, PG-13) in the DCU superhero movie, and Joseph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy star in the darkly comic satire “The Menu” (2022, R). It’s also available on HBO Max.
International passport: Award-winning director Jacques Audiard adapts the stories of Adrian Tomine in the romantic drama “Paris, 13th District” (France, 2021, R, with subtitles).
B.J. Novak writes, directs and stars in the dark comedy “Vengeance” (2022, R) as an aspiring New York podcaster who follows a story to a remote Texas town.
“Sick” (2022, TV-MA), written by “Scream” creator Kevin Williamson, reworks slasher horror for the era of COVID-19 quarantining.
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.
