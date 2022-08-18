More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top Streams
Tatiana Maslany is “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law: Season 1” (TV-14), Bruce Banner’s cousin and a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented cases after she inherits some of his powers. Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong reprise their MCU roles as Hulk and Wong in this mix of legal drama, superhero show and comedy. New episodes air on Wednesdays. (Disney+)
The British espionage thriller “The Undeclared War: Season 1” (not rated) drops England’s top computer analysts (led by Simon Pegg) into a high-stakes game of cyber warfare when the country is hit with a series of cyber-attacks in the run-up to the 2024 election. Hannah Khalique-Brown plays the rookie on the veteran team, which includes Alex Jennings and Mark Rylance. The entire six-episode series is available. (Peacock)
Sharon Horgan created and stars in “Bad Sisters: Season 1” (TV-MA), a mix of dark comedy and murder mystery co-starring Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as siblings, one of whom may be a murderer. Two episodes are available, with new episodes arriving on Fridays. (Apple TV+)
Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton star in “Sprung: Season 1” (TV-PG), a comedy about recently released criminals who band together to use their skills and expertise for good. Two episodes are available, with new episodes airing on Sundays. Free with ads. (Amazon Freevee)
Jerrod Carmichael makes his directorial debut and stars in “On the Count of Three” (2022, R), a darkly comic buddy film about two best friends on the last day of their lives. Christopher Abbott, Tiffany Haddish, JB Smoove and Henry Winkler co-star. (Hulu)
Based on a story by Joe Hill, Scott Derrickson’s horror film “The Black Phone” (2022, R) stars Ethan Hawke as the villain and Mason Thames as a child who can speak to Hawke’s earlier victims from a disconnected telephone. (Peacock)
The five-part docuseries “Children of the Underground: Season 1” (TV-MA) introduces audiences to the complicated story of Faye Yager, who in the 1980s built a vast underground network to help mothers and their children escape the abuse of husbands and fathers. All episodes are available. (Hulu)
Classic pick: Remember Olivia Newton-John in her most memorable film role: good girl Sandy in the musical “Grease” (1978, PG). (Paramount+)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Patton Oswalt is a father whose efforts to connect with his distant son inadvertently lead to an awkward internet romance in the comedy “I Love My Dad” (2022, R).
Netflix
In the limited series thriller “Echoes” (TV-MA), Michelle Morgan plays identical twins who whose intertwined lives start to unravel when one of them disappears. (Netflix)
The romantic comedy “Look Both Ways” (2022, TV-14) follows two possible futures after a college graduate (Lili Reinhart) takes a pregnancy test.
HBO Max
The documentary “The Princess” (2022, TV-14), an intimate look at the life of Princess Diana, arrives for the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic death.
Other streams
The new anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead: Season 1” (TV-MA) presents standalone stories within the developing TWD universe. Two episodes are available, and new episodes arrive on Sundays. (AMC+)
New on disc and at Redbox
“Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Black Phone.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.
