Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Based on the international best-seller by Gregory David Roberts, “Shantaram: Season 1” (TVMA) follows the journey of Lin Ford (played by Charlie Hunnam), an Australian fugitive and former heroin addict who flees to India. As he tries to lose himself in the chaos of 1980s Bombay, he becomes involved in the slum community of his new home and begins a journey of redemption. Three episodes are available, with new episodes arriving on Fridays. (Apple TV+)
Railey Gilliland and Seazynn Gilliland play future pop stars Tegan and Sara Quin in “High School: Season 1” (2022, TV-14), a teen dramedy based on their autobiographical book. The coming-of-age story, set in 1990s Calgary, follows the twin siblings as they enter a new school, discover a new world of music and struggle to define their identities and their tastes. Four episodes are available; new episodes air on Fridays. (Amazon Freevee)
“Halloween Ends” (2022, R) is the third and final film of David Gordon Green’s sequel horror series. Set four years after the events in “Halloween Kills” (2021, R), it stars Jamie Lee Curtis in her final turn as Laurie Strode, survivor of Micheal Myers’ rampages, facing the killer for a final showdown. It streams the same day as it arrives in theaters. (Peacock)
The romantic comedy “Rosaline” (2022, PG-13) retells Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), who tries to break up the fledgling romance and win back Romeo. Adapted from the novel “When You Were Mine” by Rebecca Serle. (Hulu)
Idris Elba is a father of two teenage girls who is thrust into a fight for survival in “Beast” (2022, R), a thriller set at a game reserve in South Africa where an abused, angry lion hunts humans. It is also on DVD and at Redbox. (Peacock)
The violent and surreal Viking adventure, “The Northman” (2022, R), stars Alexander Skarsgård as the Viking prince on a mission of revenge against the man who murdered his father and usurped the throne (Claes Bang). Filmmaker Robert Eggers draws from the ancient Danish tale that inspired Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” (Prime Video)
An ancient spirit brings Halloween decorations to life in “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” (2022, TV-14), a family-friendly comedy starring Marlon Wayans.
Foodie TV: “Easy-Bake Battle: Season 1” (TV-PG) challenges home chefs to create the best fast and easy dishes.
A blind athlete (Skyler Davenport) takes on a group of brutal home invaders with the guidance of an Army veteran connected with a video call app in the thriller “See For Me” (2021).
All episodes of “Big Shot: Season 2” (TV-PG), starring John Stamos as a former NCAA college basketball legend coaching a girl’s high school team, arrive for binge streaming.
Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy headline the “X-Men” spinoff “The New Mutants” (2020, PG-13), a teen superhero movie with horror movie atmosphere.
In “Dark Glasses” (Italy, 2022, not rated, with subtitles), the first feature from horror movie legend Dario Argento in a decade, a blind woman and a young boy flee a serial killer. (AMC+ and Shudder)
