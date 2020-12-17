More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Currently the most ambitious science fiction series streaming or on TV, “The Expanse” (TV-14) enters its fifth season with a storyline that starts to pull the sprawling threads together (Wes Chatham is shown above). Three episodes are available; new episodes arrive each Wednesday. (Amazon Prime)
Viola Davis plays Ma Rainey, the mother of the blues, and Chadwick Boseman (in his final screen performance) is the fiery trumpeter in her band in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2020, R, shown below), a drama of music, power, ambition and race in America set at Chicago recording studio in 1927. It’s based on the play by August Wilson. (Netflix)
“Tenet” (2020, PG-13), Christopher Nolan’s high-concept thriller starring John David Washington (shown below, at right, with Robert Pattinson) as a nameless agent whose mission to save the world involves the unraveling of time, is a puzzle box of a mystery with spectac-ular set pieces. Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Kenneth Branagh costar. (VOD and Cable On Demand)
The documentary “Homeschool Musical Class of 2020” (TV-14), inspired by the online movement #SunshineSongs launched by Tony Award-winning actress Laura Benanti, showcases students from around the country performing songs and dances from the safety of their homes. (HBO Max)
International Pick: the quirky love story “Amelie” (France, 2001, R, with subtitles) won four Cesar Awards in France, earned five Oscar nominations, and made Audrey Tatou an international star. (Amazon Prime)
Finales: the second season of “The Manda-lorian” (Disney+) and the limited series “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max) both conclude this week, just in case you’re waiting to binge them all at once.
News: Netflix is raising prices by $1 a month starting this week.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Premium VOD: Set in 1840s England, the love story “Ammonite” (2020, R) stars Kate Winslet as fossil hunter Marry Anning and Saoirse Ronan as a young woman sent to the sea for her health.
Netflix
“Lee Daniels’ The Butler” (2013, PG-13) chronicles decades of American social politics through the life of a White House butler (Forest Whitaker).
Streaming TV: a young ballet student (Kylie Jefferson) joins an elite dance academy in the young adult melodrama “Tiny Pretty Things: Season 1” (TV-MA).
Amazon Prime Video
Susan Sarandon plays a dying matriarch who brings estranged family members and friends together in emotionally turbulent “Blackbird” (2020, R).
“The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt” (2020, TV-14) is this year’s revved up holiday special featuring Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May.
HBO Max / HBO Now
True Stories: “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” (2020, TV-MA) surveys the career of the three Gibb Brothers. (All HBO platforms)
Other streams
The six-part documentary series “On Pointe: Season 1” (not rated) follows students through a season in the School of American Ballet in New York City. (Disney+)
Rachel Griffiths and Deborah Mailman star in the Australian political drama “Total Control: Season 1” (2019, not rated). New episodes arrive each Thursday. (Sundance Now)
“The Silent Partner” (1978, R), with Elliot Gould and Christopher Plummer, is a wily crime thriller with a Christmas setting. (Criterion Channel)
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.