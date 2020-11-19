More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Olivia Colman (shown above) returns as Queen Elizabeth in “The Crown: Season 4” (TV-MA), which follows the British monarchy into the 1980s, the era in which Elizabeth clashes with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) and Prince Charles marries Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin). (Netflix)
“Loving” (2016, PG-13) stars Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga as Richard and Mildred Loving, whose interracial marriage defied the racist laws of 1960s Virginia and was fought all the way to the Supreme Court. (Netflix)
Tilda Cobham-Hervey plays the Australian-born singer Helen Reddy in “I Am Woman” (2020, TV-MA), a biographical drama named after her iconic hit song, which became an anthem for ’70s feminists. (Netflix)
The rapidly-paced thriller “Run” (2020, PG-13) stars Sarah Paulson as the maniacally controlling mother of an isolated teenager (Kiera Allen) who flees when she discovers her mother’s dark secrets. (Hulu)
Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen presents “Small Axe” (TV-14), an anthology of five original films set over two decades in London’s West Indian Community. The debut feature, “Mangrove,” stars John Boyega (shown above) and tells the true story of the Mangrove Nine and the racial violence perpetrated by the London police in 1970. New films in the series arrive every Friday. (Amazon Prime Video)
The fantasy epic “His Dark Materials” (TV-14) returns for a second season, sending its young hero (Dafne Keen) to a whole new world while the battle continues in her own world. New episodes are available each Monday. (All HBO platforms)
True stories: The documentary series “The Reagans” (TV-PG) chronicles the political lives of Ronald and Nancy Reagan. New episodes air each Sunday. (Showtime Anytime)
Holiday trimmings: Dolly Parton stars in the holiday drama “Christmas on the Square” (2020, not rated) and provides 14 original songs (Netflix), and the animated “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” (2020, TV-G) celebrates Life Day with Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids (Disney+).
News: HBO Max now is available on Amazon Fire devices. Those with HBO Now can upgrade at no extra cost.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Dev Patel stars in “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (2019, PG), Armando Iannucci’s jaunty, energetic adaptation of the sprawling Charles Dickens classic.
Netflix
The animated short film “If Anything Happens I Love You” (2020) takes on grieving in the aftermath of a high school shooting.
True stories: “Voices of Fire” (not rated) follows Pharrell Williams’ hometown church and its gospel choir.
Amazon Prime Video
The competition series “The Pack: Season 1” (TV-PG) sends 12 teams of dogs and their human companions on a global adventure.
Binge alert: Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke star in the hospital sitcom “Scrubs: Complete Series” (2002-10, TV-14).
Hulu
Ethan Hawke plays pioneering inventor Nikola Tesla in Michael Almereyda’s unconventional biographical drama “Tesla” (2020, PG-13).
Other streams
Will Smith leads the cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” (TV-14). (HBO Max)
The limited series “Cold Call” (2019, not rated) stars Sally Lindsay as a single mother who seeks revenge after her life is upended by a single telephone call. (Sundance Now)
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.