Here's what's new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
After the major film studios passed on the project, Martin Scorsese turned to Netflix to finance his mob epic “The Irishman” (2019, R), a long-awaited reunion of Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro (shown above, from left), in their first collaboration in more than 20 years. Scorsese plays down the cinematic fireworks for a melancholy portrait of a man who loses his compassion and his family in a life of violence. It’s now on Netflix after a brief theatrical run.
Adam Driver plays the congressional aid assigned to investigate the use of “enhanced interrogation techniques” (aka torture) in the post-9/11 war against terror in “The Report” (2019, R). Filmmaker Scott Z. Burns effectively dramatizes a complicated subject. It’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
A severed hand goes on an odyssey to reunite with the rest of its body in the offbeat, fable-like animated film “I Lost My Body” (France, 2019, not rated). It’s streaming on Netflix.
New on Amazon Prime is “Brittany Runs a Marathon” (2019, R), a comedy about self-esteem and self-image starring Jillian Bell (shown above) in the title role.
Apple TV Plus debuts “Servant” (TV-MA), a psychological thriller created and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. (Stars Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose are shown above.) Three episodes now are available, with new episodes each Thursday.
Holiday trimmings: Romany Malco is a radio DJ and single father in the family comedy “Holiday Rush” (2019, not rated) on Netflix, and James Corden and Lana Del Rey are guests on “The Lacey Musgraves Christmas Show” (2019, TV-Y) on Amazon Prime Video.
Classic pick: Charles Laughton and Marlene Dietrich spar in Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution” (1958). It’s available on Amazon Prime Video.
Free pick: “Tel Aviv on Fire” (Palestine, 2018, not rated, with subtitles) uses comedy to look at the tensions in modern Israel. On Kanopy, a free streaming service available through regional and university library systems.
Netflix
Dennis Quaid stars in the sitcom “Merry Happy Whatever: Season 1,” and Connie Britton and Eric Bana headline the true crime drama “Dirty John: Season 1” (2018).
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Original science fiction series “The Feed” offers a near future in which people can plug their minds directly into the data network. Also newly arrived are all seven seasons of “True Blood” (2008-14, TV-MA).
Hulu
Werner Herzog directs and narrates the documentary “Meeting Gorbachev” (2019, TV-PG).
HBO Now
A family faces dark, twisted, shadow versions of themselves in “Us” (2019, R), Jordan Peele’s eerie, ambitious social satire through a horror movie lens starring Lupita Nyong’o.
Other streams
Pixar’s Oscar-winning animated feature “Coco” (2017, PG) is new to DisneyPlus.
New on disc and at Redbox
“Angel Has Fallen,” “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” “Official Secrets” and “Ophelia.”
