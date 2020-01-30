Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Adam Sandler (shown above at right) gives one of his finest performances as a New York jeweler and gambling addict in “Uncut Gems” (2019, R), an indie drama and character piece from the Safdie Bros. driven by adrenaline and nervous energy. It makes its streaming debut on Netflix.
The good-natured superhero adventure “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019, PG) sends the web-slinging teenage hero (played by Tom Holland) to Europe, where he takes on a new supervillain with a little help from his friends. It makes its streaming debut on all Starz platforms.
Oscar nominee Florence Pugh plays a young woman in a working-class English wrestling family who gets a shot at the WWE in “Fighting with My Family” (2019, PG-13), a scrappy comedy based on a true story. It’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.
“Miss Americana” (2020, not rated), a documentary from acclaimed director Lana Wilson, takes us behind the scenes of the life and career of Taylor Swift as she changes the direction of her public image. It debuts on Netflix.
Two more Oscar-nominated features arrive on Cable On Demand and VOD this week. Park Chan-wook’s sharp social satire “Parasite” (South Korea, 2019, R, with subtitles) was a hit in theaters and nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Cynthia Erivo earned nominations for best actress and original song for “Harriet” (2019, PG-13). Both on DVD, the latter also at Redbox.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Edward Norton directs and stars as a detective with Tourette’s in “Motherless Brooklyn” (2019, R).
Netflix
The natural history documentary series “Night on Earth” uses state-of-the-art technology to explore the nocturnal world.
Streaming TV: The British mystery miniseries “The Stranger” is based on the novel by Harlan Coben. “Bojack Horseman: Season 6, Part B” brings the animated comedy to an end.
International TV: High school melodrama meets Norse mythology in the fantasy thriller “Ragnarok: Season 1” (Norway, with subtitles).
Amazon Prime Video
The nonfiction docuseries “Ted Bundy: Falling For a Killer” offers exclusive new interviews with Bundy’s girlfriend and his survivors.
Hulu
Aldis Hodge is “Brian Banks” (2019, PG-13) in the based-on-a-true-story drama, and protective parents clash with a high school teacher in “Luce” (2019, R) with Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer and Tim Roth.
Other streams
Criterion Channel presents the streaming debut of the director’s cut of Wim Wender’s globetrotting science fiction epic “Until the End of the World” (1991/2015, R).
New on disc this week
“Parasite,” “Harriet,” “Motherless Brooklyn” and “Terminator: Dark Fate.”
Now available at Redbox
“Harriet,” “Motherless Brooklyn,” and “Terminator: Dark Fate.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com.