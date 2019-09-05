Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday. A longer version of this story with trailers can be found at inland360.com.
Top streams for the week
Sacha Baron Cohen (shown above) takes a rare dramatic role in “The Spy” (2019), a new Netflix Original limited series based on the true story of Eli Cohen, an Israeli accountant who infiltrated Syria as a deep cover Mossad agent for six years in the 1960s. It’s streaming on Netflix.
“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” (starring Ashton Sanders, shown above) dramatizes the origins and rise of the hip-hop group, from the crime-ridden streets of 1990s New York to a veritable musical dynasty. Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA created and co-writes the series. Three episodes are now available on Hulu, with new episodes each Wednesday.
Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever (shown above, from left) play overachieving students who throw caution to the wind on the last night of high school in “Booksmart” (2019, R), a raunchy and smart buddy comedy. It’s available on Cable on Demand and VOD and also is on DVD and at Redbox.
Also on Hulu is the documentary “Untouchable” (2019, not rated), which digs into the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
Cult pick: Nicolas Cage gives one of his most entertainingly unhinged performances in the dark comedy “Vampire’s Kiss” (1989, R). It’s available on Amazon Prime Video.
Classic pick: Ida Lupino offers a surprisingly sympathetic portrait of her title character in “The Bigamist” (1953) starring Edmond O’Brien as a businessman with a double life married to two women (Joan Fontaine and Lupino). It’s newly restored and streams free on Kanopy.
Pay-Per-View/Video on Demand
Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are the new agents in “Men in Black: International” (2019, PG-13), the colorful but generic revival of the sci-fi comedy franchise.
Netflix
Jack O’Connell stars in the gritty British prison drama “Starred Up” (2013, not rated).
Streaming TV: “The Walking Dead: Season 9” (TV-MA) is available a month before the 10th season debuts on AMC.
Amazon Prime Video
The bittersweet New Zealand comic drama “Boy” (2010, not rated) comes from “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi.
Streaming TV: British historical drama “Victoria: Season 3” picks up with young Queen Victoria (Jenna Colman) as she weathers the European revolutions of 1848.
Prime Video and Hulu
Donald Sutherland stars in Philip Kaufman’s “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1978, PG), the first and best remake of the classic science fiction thriller.
Hulu
The delightful, low-key comic drama “Breaking Away” (1979, PG) was nominated for five Oscars and won for its original screenplay.
HBO Now
The offbeat drama “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” (2018, R) features Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant in Oscar-nominated performances.
New on disc and available at Redbox this week
“Men in Black: International,” “Ma” and “Booksmart”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com.