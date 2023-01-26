More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
“Poker Face: Season 1” (TV-MA), the first series from creator/director Rian Johnson, stars co-creator Natasha Lyonne (shown above) as a former poker player and “human lie detector” who travels the country solving mysteries. It’s their tribute to classic mystery TV shows like “Columbo” and “Murder, She Wrote,” in which a charismatic, often eccentric detective solves a new mystery every episode with a new slate of guest stars as the suspects. Lyonne’s Charlie Cale is decidedly eccentric and Benjamin Bratt, Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chloë Sevigny are among the guest stars this season. Four episode are available, with new episodes arriving on Thursdays. (Peacock)
Jason Segel teams up with “Ted Lasso” creators Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein for the comedy “Shrinking: Season 1” (TV-MA). Segel plays a grieving therapist who, unable to deal with his own loss, goes rogue and gets involved in the lives of his patients to push them toward breakthroughs. Harrison Ford plays his skeptical boss. New episodes air on Fridays. (Apple TV+)
Three teenagers living in an alternate history London are haunted by deadly spirits from a ghost-hunting agency in “Lockwood & Co.: Season 1” (TV-14). Based on the young adult books by Jonathan Stroud and developed for TV by Joe Cornish, it’s a spooky fantasy with an edge of horror. (Netflix)
The destination wedding of two spoiled Americans-in-paradise (Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, shown above) is on the verge of getting called off when pirates kidnap the guests in “Shotgun Wedding” (2022, R). The mix of romcom and action adventure is from the director of “Pitch Perfect.” (Prime Video)
International pick: A promising young college student (Anamaria Vartolomei) is faced with a terrible choice when she becomes pregnant in “Happening” (France, 2021, R, with subtitles) Sandrinne Bonnaire co-stars in this intense drama set in 1963 France, when abortion was illegal. (Hulu)
Jonah Hill and Lauren London are opposites in love in “You People” (2023, R), a romantic comedy of culture clash from “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, co-starring Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
The limited series documentary “The 1619 Project” (not rated) reframes American history through the legacy of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans.
“Till” (2022, PG-13) tells the devastating true story of Mamie Till Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler, shown above with Jalyn Hall), who brought a national reckoning to the lynching murder of her teenage son.
The cast of the hit supernatural series reunites in “Teen Wolf: The Movie” (2023, TV-MA) from series creator/writer Jeff Davis and director/producer Russell Mulcahy.
Jeff Davis also launches “Wolf Pack: Season 1” (TV-MA), a young adult series with a new group of shapeshifting teens and co-starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Rodrigo Santoro.
The holiday horror “Violent Night” (2022, R) stars David Harbour as a disillusioned Santa who turns commando to take on a crew of heavily-armed Christmas Eve kidnappers.
The Hallmark series “The Way Home: Season 1” (TV-PG), starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh, is a multigenerational drama with a seaside town setting and a time travel twist.
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.
