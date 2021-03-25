More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Anthony Hopkins (shown above with Olivia Colman) stars as a lively 80-year-old widower defiantly holding onto his independence as his mind begins to falter, and Colman is the loving daughter watching him slip away in “The Father” (2020, PG-13). It has been nominated for six Academy Awards, including picture, screenplay and acting nods for Hopkins and Colman. (VOD and Cable On Demand)
“The Irregulars: Season 1” (TV-14, shown above) makes Sherlock Holmes (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) a supporting character in the drama of the Baker Street Irregulars, the street urchins who became his intelligence network. This version adds a supernatural twist and reimagines the loyal John Watson (Royce Pierreson) as a sinister, controlling figure. (Netflix)
The animated superhero show “Invincible: Season 1” (TV-MA, shown above), based on comic books from “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman, follows the 17-year-old son (voiced by Steven Yeun) of the most powerful hero on the planet (J.K. Simmons). It’s the second Amazon Original series to use extreme violence and dark humor to deconstruct the superhero genre. (Amazon Prime)
Cyntha Erivo powers the limited series “Genius: Aretha” (TV-14) with her performance as the Queen of Soul. The third season of the National Geographic Channel anthology series focuses on the life and career of Aretha Franklin during her most creative period, from the early ’60s through the ’80s. (Hulu)
Emilio Estevez reprises his role as Pee Wee Hockey coach Gordon Bombay in “The Mighty Ducks – Game Changers: Season 1” (TV-PG, shown above), the TV spin-off/revival of the 1990s family sports film. New episodes arrive on Fridays. (Disney+)
You also can stream the original “The Mighty Ducks” (1992, PG) on Disney+ and Hulu.
The six-part limited series “John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise” (2021, not rated) raises questions in the case of one of America’s most notorious serial killers. (Peacock)
In the intimate documentary “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil” (2021, not rated), the pop star opens up about addiction and the overdose that nearly killed her. It streams in four installments (YouTube).
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Freddie Highmore and Famke Janssen star in the globe-trotting heist thriller “The Vault” (2021, R).
Netflix
Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery play best friends who play pranks on unsuspecting victims in the hidden-camera comedy “Bad Trip” (2021, R).
Two young adult romantic dramas: Faith-based “A Week Away” (2021, TV-PG) is a musical at a Christian summer camp, and “Caught by a Wave” (Italy, TV-14, with subtitles) follows a teenage couple as a summer romance gets complicated by real life.
Hulu
“Collective” (Russia, 2019, not rated, with subtitles) was nominated in both the documentary and foreign language categories.
Other streams
An Israeli musician (Elie Ben-David) struggles to hold onto his identity when his wife (Héloïse Godet) gets a job with the Israeli foreign service in Paris in “The Attaché: Season 1” (Israel, not rated, with subtitles). All 10 episodes now are streaming. (Acorn TV)
“Cypher: Season 1” (TV-14), a thriller about an FBI crypto-analyst targeted by the bad guys, is the first original series from The Roku Channel.
New on DVD and at Redbox
“Promising Young Woman,” “Soul” and “News of the World.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.