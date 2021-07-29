More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Lily James and Emily Beecham play cousins—one rebellious and vivacious, the other shy and careful — who take very different routes to love in the limited series “The Pursuit of Love” (TV-PG). The handsomely-mounted romantic drama, set in London between two world wars, is adapted from the beloved Nancy Mitford novel and directed by Emily Mortimer. (Amazon Prime)
Two music documentary series debut. The limited series “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” (TV-MA) explores the technology of music with such artists as Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess and Dave Grohl (Apple TV+). “Behind the Music: Season 1” reboots the classic VH1 show, with profiles of Busta Rhymes, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Huey Lewis and others. New episodes arrive on Thursdays (Paramount+).
A serial killer swaps bodies with a high school girl in “Freaky” (2020, R), a self-aware horror film with a twist of “Freaky Friday” and a heavy helping of dark comedy. Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton have a great time playing the swapped souls in unfamiliar bodies. (HBO Max)
“Resort to Love” (2021, TV-14) stars Christina Milian as an aspiring pop star whose latest gig is singing at the tropical wedding of her ex-fiancé (Jay Pharoah). The romantic comedy costars Christiani Pitts and Alicia Keys. (Netflix)
“Jungle Cruise” (2021, PG-13), a splashy adventure inspired by a Disney theme park ride, stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as partners on a quest through the Amazon jungle. It streams at a premium price same day it arrives in theaters. (Disney+)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Emily Blunt stars in “A Quiet Place: Part II” (2021, PG-13), the sequel to the alien invasion horror. It’s also on DVD and at Redbox.
Netflix
True stories: the three-part series “Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean” (TV-14) chronicles the rise and fall of an automotive icon, and “Fantastic Fungi” (2019, TV-14) is a playful and informative look at the world of mushrooms.
International passport: The action comedy “The Last Mercenary” (France, TV-MA, with subtitles) stars Jean-Claude Van Damme as an agent forced out of retirement to save his son.
Streaming TV: The 10th season of the zombie apocalypse “The Walking Dead” (TV-MA) continues the fight for human survival.
Amazon Prime Video
Kate Beckinsale stars as a woman with serious anger management issues in the violent but derivative action thriller “Jolt” (2021, R).
Hulu
“The Artist” (2011, PG-13), starring Jean Dujardin as a silent movie star struggling in the sound era, won five Academy Awards.
HBO Max
“The Immortal” (Italy, 2021, TV-MA, with subtitles), the feature film sequel to the hit crime series “Gomorrah,” continues the story of Naples gangster Ciro Di Marzio (Marco D’Amore).
Disney+
“Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts: Season 1” (not rated) presents interviews with groundbreaking women in entertainment, music and sports. All four episodes are streaming. (Disney+)
Other streams
The four-part docuseries “Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story” (not rated) delves into the real-life story behind the dramatic series currently streaming. (Peacock)
“Eden: Untamed Planet” (not rated) explores six of the last untouched locations on earth. Helena Bonham Carter narrates. (BritBox).
New on disc and at Redbox
“A Quiet Place: Part II.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.