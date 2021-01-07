More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Nicolas Cage hosts the nonfiction limited series “History of Swear Words” (TV-MA), which explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words with the help of linguists, writers and comedians. (Netflix)
A hard-working mother (Clare Dunne) flees her abusive husband and builds a home — literally, on land given to her by her sympathetic employer (Harriet Walter) — for her two young daughters in the inspirational drama “Herself” (2020, R) from Ireland. (Amazon Prime)
Vanessa Kirby plays a woman dealing with grief and loss after the death of a child in “Pieces of a Woman” (2021, R), an emotionally raw drama costarring Shia LaBeouf as her resentful working-class husband and Ellen Burstyn as her criticizing mother. (Netflix)
A disgraced exorcist exiled to a remote town in Spain teams up with the mayor and a veterinarian when Hell is unleashed in the supernatural horror series “30 Coins: Season 1” (Spain, TV-14, with subtitles). New episodes arrive each Monday. (All HBO platforms)
As network TV shows return, Hulu streams new episodes of shows from ABC, NBC and Fox, including the new sitcom, “Mr. Mayor,” with Ted Danson and new seasons of “The Rookie” (TV-14) and “The Bachelor” (TV-14). Episodes are available the day after their respective network debuts. (Hulu)
Netflix
Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara take the leads in the American version of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (2011, R).
True stories: Martin Scorsese discusses New York with writer Fran Lebowitz in “Pretend It’s a City” (2021, not rated).
Amazon Prime Video
Tom Hanks plays a wily congressman in “Charlie Wilson’s War” (2007, R), based on a true story, and a professional killer who goes on the run to protect his young son in “Road to Perdition” (2002, R).
Cate Blanchett plays the first Queen Elizabeth in the historical dramas “Elizabeth” (1998, R) with Geoffrey Rush and “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” (2007, PG-13) with Clive Owen.
Amazon Prime and Hulu
Sophia Lillis and Alice Krige star in “Gretel & Hansel” (2020, PG-13), a revisionist fairy tale horror from director by Oz Perkins.
HBO Max
A drama set in the music world, “The High Note” (2020, PG-13) stars Tracee Ellis Ross as a superstar diva, with Dakota Johnson as the personal assistant who encourages her to follow her instincts.
Disney+
Hugh Jackman is “The Wolverine” (2013, PG-13) in the second solo film featuring the breakout star of the “X-Men” movies.
Other streams
Peacock is now the exclusive streaming home for past seasons of Dick Wolf’s interconnected dramas “Chicago Fire” (TV-14), “Chicago P.D.” (TV-14), and “Chicago Med” (TV-14).
Michael Chiklis is an American border patrol agent forced to work with the Mexican cartels he once fought in the crime thriller “Coyote: Season 1” (TV-MA). (CBS All Access)
With the addition of the eighth and final season of the acclaimed French crime drama, “Spiral: Complete Series” (France, 2005-20, TV-MA, with subtitles) is now streaming in its entirety on MHz (Season Eight episodes arrive each Tuesday).
