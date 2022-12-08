More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
For “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (2022, PG), the Oscar-winning director teams up with stop-motion filmmaker Mark Gustafson to bring his dream project to the screen as an animated musical. He sets his vision in World War II Italy, where the crudely-carved puppet (voiced by Gregory Mann) sets out on a dangerous journey to become a real boy, and brings darker themes and macabre touches to the odyssey. It features the voices of Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton. (Netflix)
David O. Russell swings for the fences in “Amsterdam” (2022, R), an overstuffed mix of conspiracy thriller, screwball comedy and social commentary set in 1930s New York. Christian Bale and John David Washington star as World War I veterans and best friends who are framed for murder and get tangled in a Fascist conspiracy. (HBO Max, also on VOD)
Billy Eichern cowrites and stars in “Bros” (2022, R) as a high-strung 40-something man who falls for a free-wheeling younger guy (Luke Macfarlane), opposites who stumble toward love with all the same anxieties and insecurities of classic Hollywood romcom couples. (Peacock)
Will Smith stars as a black man who escapes enslavement and battles bounty hunters and swamps to gain his freedom in 1863 Louisiana in “Emancipation” (2022, R). (Apple TV+)
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon deliver stellar performances as country music legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones in “George & Tammy” (TV-MA). John Hillcoat directs the limited series, which dramatizes their successful careers (individually and together in chart-topping duets) and their rocky marriage. New episodes air on Sundays. (Showtime Anytime)
Based on the Chief Inspector Gamache books by Louise Penny, the Canadian mystery “Three Pines: Season 1” (2022, TV-14) stars Alfred Molina as Quebec police investigator who is exiled to a small community. New episodes arrive on Fridays. (Prime Video)
The third and final season of “His Dark Materials” (TV-14) sends its adolescent heroes (Dafne Keen and Amir Wilson) on a mission to save their world. New episodes air on Mondays. (HBO Max)
International pick: “Decision to Leave” (South Korea, 2022, with subtitles), directed by Park Chan-wook, is a slow-burn mystery about an obsessive police detective who falls in love with his prime suspect. It’s the official submission of South Korea for the Academy Awards. (MUBI)
The love lives of two couples are upended when gifts are mixed up in “Something from Tiffany’s” (2022, PG). (Prime Video)
Also new is the raunchy comedy “It’s A Wonderful Binge” (2022, TV-MA) (Hulu) and “CMA Country Christmas” (2022, TV-PG) hosted by Carly Pearce (Hulu and Disney+).
“Triangle of Sadness” (2022, R, with subtitles), Ruben Östlund’s scabrous satire of the rich and privileged, won the Palme d’Or at Cannes.
The stories of three women seeking abortions make up “If These Walls Could Talk” (1996, R) starring Demi Moore, Sissy Spacek and Cher.
The heirs to a Black-owned cosmetics empire in the U.K. battle for dominance when the patriarch dies in “Riches: Season 1” (2022, TV-14).
