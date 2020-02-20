Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Al Pacino (shown above with Logan Lerman) makes his streaming TV debut in the Amazon Original series “Hunters” (2020). It’s a thriller with a twist of dark humor about a secret group of vigilantes in 1970s New York City, where Nazis in hiding conspire to unleash the Fourth Reich in America. Ten episodes are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
In the comedy “Gentefied” (2020, not rated, shown below), a Mexican-American family struggles to keep its family business afloat. The Netflix Original series is set in the Latinx culture of Los Angeles. Ten episodes are available on Netflix.
The beloved time traveling romantic drama “Outlander” (2020, TV-MA) is back for its fifth season. New episodes air each Sunday on all Starz platforms.
Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” (2019, PG-13, shown above), which satirizes the cult of Hitler in Nazi Germany with a sense of childlike whimsy, won the Oscar for adapted screenplay. It’s now on Cable On Demand, VOD and at Redbox along with “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (2019, PG-13) starring Tom Hanks (shown below) in an Oscar-nominated performance as Fred Rogers. It’s also available on DVD and at Redbox.
Classic pick: Francis Ford Coppola made his provocative and intimate thriller “The Conversation” (1974, PG) between his two Oscar-winning “Godfather” films. It’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Netflix
Anne Hathaway plays a journalist plunged into the mire of the Iran-Contra scandal in “The Last Thing He Wanted” (2020, R), which comes direct to Netflix one week after a limited theatrical release.
The documentary series “Babies: Part 1” (2020, not rated) takes audiences through the rapid development of infants in the first year of life.
A 15-year-old scientist embarks on a career in robotics in the new family-friendly sitcom “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia: Season 1” (2020, TV-PG).
Amazon Prime Video
A dogged detective (Gillian Anderson) tracks a serial killer (Jamie Dornan) in the dark British crime drama “The Fall: Seasons 1-2” (2013-14).
Hulu
You can stream the season premieres of network shows “American Idol: Season 3” and “Good Girls: Season 3” and the debut of the animated comedy “Duncanville.”
HBO Now
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” is back on all HBO platforms. Streaming versions will be available a day after the Sunday cable premiere.
Other streams
The nonfiction series “Wrong Man: Season 2” rolls out on all Starz platforms.
Criterion Channel celebrates Black History Month with “Pioneers of African-American Cinema,” a collection featuring more than two dozen early feature films and shorts made by black filmmakers for black audiences.
New on disc and available at Redbox
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “21 Bridges” and “Midway.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com.