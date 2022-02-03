More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Fans of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels were unimpressed by the Tom Cruise movies because he simply didn’t fit the author’s description. Alan Ritchson (shown above with Martin Roach) is a more faithful casting as the brawny military veteran in the new series “Reacher” (2022, TV-14). (Amazon Prime Video)
Bradley Cooper plays a charismatic carny who takes a mind-reading act off the midway and into big city nightclubs in “Nightmare Alley” (2021, R). Guillermo del Toro’s vivid crime drama straddles the dusty caravans and colorful carnival families working small towns in the depression and the art deco splendor of urban high life. Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe costar. (Hulu and HBO Max)
Bob Odenkirk is a seemingly ordinary suburban husband and father in “Nobody” (2021, R), an action thriller from the writer of “John Wick” and the director of “Hardcore Henry.” A streak of dark humor runs through the gleefully violent, stunt-laden action. (HBO Max)
The limited series “Pam & Tommy” (TV-MA), starring Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, takes on the true story of a sex tape that turned into the original viral video in 1997. Three episodes are available, with new episodes arriving on Wednesdays. (Hulu)
Murder mystery meets improvisational comedy in “Murderville: Season 1” (TV-MA). Will Arnett plays a police detective who solves a case every week with a celebrity guest partner who isn’t given the script and has to fake it. (Netflix)
The son of an American businesswoman (Uma Thurman) is kidnapped from a high-end New York hotel and four British citizens fall under “Suspicion” (TV-MA) in the new series. Two episodes are available, with new episodes arriving on Fridays. (Apple TV+)
Sports fans can stream “The Winter Olympics” (not rated) events live through Feb. 20. (Peacock)
Classic picks: Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway star in the “Chinatown” (1974, R) directed by Roman Polanski, and viewers can revisit the original “West Side Story” (1961), which won 10 Academy Awards. (HBO Max)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
The grandkids take up the family business in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (2021, PG-13) with Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd and special appearances by the original stars. It’s also available on disc and at Redbox.
Netflix
True crime: “The Tinder Swindler” (2022, TV-MA) chronicles a con artist who woos women online; but the narrative turns into investigative thriller as his victims try to turn the tables.
International passport: “My Best Friend Anne Frank” (Netherlands, 2021, TV-14, with subtitles) dramatizes the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar.
Amazon Prime Video
An English author (Sam Claflin) and the Mexican translator (Verónica Echegui) whose spicy rewrite turns his failed novel into bestseller clash on a book tour in the romantic comedy “Book of Love” (2022, TV-14).
Hulu
The new Fox drama “Monarch: Season 1” (TV-14) stars Anna Friel, Susan Sarandon and Tracy Adkins as members of a country music dynasty. Episodes stream a day after the show’s network premiere.
Other streams
Emmy-winner W. Kamau Bell directs the four-part docuseries “We Need to Talk About Cosby.” A review is on Page 10. (TV-MA). (Showtime)
New on disc and at Redbox
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Clifford, the Big Red Dog.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.