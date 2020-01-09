Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Steven Moffat and Mark Gattis, the creators of “Sherlock,” take on Bram Stoker’s classic novel in “Dracula” (2020, TV-13), which reworks the lore and mythology of the character in inspired ways. Claes Bang (shown above) plays the title character. The three-part miniseries is streaming on Netflix.
An assassination in London sets off a Yakuza war in Tokyo in the new series “Giri/Haji,” a new cross-continental crime thriller that sends a Japanese detective (Takehiro Hira) to London. Eight episodes are available on Netflix.
Joaquin Phoenix took home a Golden Globe for his performance as a mentally-troubled man who becomes a psychopathic supervillain in “Joker” (2019, R), Todd Phillips’ gritty take on the superhero movie. It’s on Cable On Demand and VOD, also on DVD and at Redbox.
Will Smith (shown above) is the big blue genie in “Aladdin” (2019, PG), Disney’s live action version of its 1992 animated musical. It makes its streaming debut on Disney Plus.
If you missed them during their original television broadcasts, you can catch up with “The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards” and the “Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time” tournament (featuring Seattle’s Ken Jennings) on Hulu.
“Midsommar” (2019, R), originally announced for last week, now arrives Friday on Amazon Prime Video.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson go stir crazy during their three-month stint manning “The Lighthouse” (2019, R) in the hallucinatory second feature from director Robert Eggers. It’s also on DVD and at Redbox.
Netflix
Streaming TV: “AJ and the Queen: Season 1,” a road trip comedy starring RuPaul, and “Medical Police: Season 1,” a spinoff of the Adult Swim series, “Children’s Hospital,” debut this week.
Prime Video and Hulu
Jason Momoa takes over the role of the brawny warrior in the remake of “Conan the Barbarian” (2011, R).
Hulu
Jesse Eisenberg learns “The Art of Self-Defense” (2019, R) in the satire on American masculinity.
Claire Danes stars as the brilliant but bipolar CIA operative in “Homeland: Seasons 6 & 7.”
HBO Now
Nicholas Hoult is young J.R.R. Tolkein in “Tolkien” (2019, PG-13), which dramatizes the formative years of the legendary author.
Other streams
Criterion Channel has a festival of science fiction cinema of the 1970s with 18 films new to the service, from Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange” (1971, R) to George Miller’s original “Mad Max” (1979, R).
The horror specialty service Shudder presents “The Head Hunter” (2019, not rated), a thriller about a medieval warrior who hunts monsters.
New on disc and available at Redbox this week
“Joker” and “The Lighthouse.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com.