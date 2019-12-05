Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday. More recommendations can be found in a longer version of this column at inland360.com.
Top streams for the week
Amazon Prime’s most popular show is back. The third season of the award-winning “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” sends the taboo-breaking comedienne (Rachel Brosnahan, shown above) out of New York for a national tour. It’s available on Amazon Prime Video.
Classic pick: Rod Steiger earned an Oscar nomination in the powerful drama “The Pawnbroker” (1964, not rated). It’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.
Cult pick: “Phase IV” (1974, PG) is an unusual and inventive science fiction thriller that pits scientists against a colony of intelligent ants. It’s available on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.
“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (2019, R) is a poetic and personal drama about family, legacy and our connections to our roots in the era of gentrification. It won two awards at the Sundance Film Festival and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver (shown above) star in “Marriage Story” (2019, R), Noah Baumbach’s unflinching drama of a grueling divorce as a professional couple battle for custody of their child. It’s now streaming on Netflix after a brief theatrical release.
Hulu’s new original series “Reprisal” (TV-MA) is a dark modern noir thriller starring Abigail Spencer (shown above) as a woman out for revenge after her brother and his gearhead gang leave her for dead. All 10 episodes are streaming on Hulu.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Hide-and-seek is a killer in the darkly comic thriller “Ready or Not” (2019, R).
Netflix
The five-part true crime documentary “The Confession Killer” (2019, not rated) explores the story of serial killer Henry Lee Lucas.
Streaming TV: An ancient virus unleashed by the melting ice caps turns humans into vampires in “V Wars: Season 1” (TV-MA), and a nurse practitioner (Alexandra Breckenridge) moves to a small California town in the romantic drama “Virgin River: Season 1.”
Hulu
“Nobody’s Fool” (1995, R) offers Paul Newman in one of his greatest roles as an easy-going screw-up who finally starts to grow up.
HBO Now
The superhero movie gets a blast of adolescent energy in “Shazam!” (2019, PG-13), starring Zachary Levy.
Other streams
The whimsical comedy “Diamantino” (Portugal, 2019, not rated, with subtitles) took home two awards at the Cannes Film Festival. On Criterion Channel.
“Thor: Ragnarok” (2017, PG-13) gives the Norse God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) a sense of humor missing from previous solo films. It’s available on DisneyPlus.
DC Universe gives supervillain sidekick “Harley Quinn: Season 1” (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) her own adult-audience animated series. New episodes air each Friday.
New on disc and at Redbox
“The Goldfinch” and “Ready or Not”.
