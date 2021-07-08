More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff aka “Black Widow” (2021, PG-13) in the first solo film for the Marvel hero. It’s a superhero adventure as a conspiracy thriller that sends Natasha looking for answers with the help of the family (Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz) she left behind. Debuts as a premium rental the same day it opens in theaters. (Disney+)
“Bridesmaids” writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo cowrite and star in the comedy “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” (2021, PG-13) as middle-aged best friends who leave their small Nebraska town for the first time and get tangled in a dastardly plot while vacationing in the Florida resort town. (Hulu)
A Jewish funeral service turns into a comic nightmare for struggling college student Danielle (Rachel Sennott) when her ex-lover, her current sugar daddy, and his young wife show up in “Shiva Baby” (2021, not rated). (HBO Max)
The reboot of “Gossip Girl: Season 1” (TV-MA) follows a new, more diverse class of privileged private school teens —and a new Instagram gossip stirring the pot within the cliques and romances—ten years after the original teen melodrama. New episodes drop Thursdays. (HBO Max)
The next generation of monsters learn to create laughs instead of scares in the animated comedy “Monsters at Work: Season 1” (TV-G), the small screen sequel to “Monsters, Inc.” Features the voices of Billy Crystal and John Goodman. New episodes arrive on Wednesdays. (Disney+)
Noah Wylie takes the lead in the caper series revival “Leverage: Redemption: Season 1” (TV-14), which reunites the original team to help ordinary people fight corporate villains. Streams free with ads. (IMDbTV)
Classic pick: Elia Kazan’s “On The Waterfront” (1954), starring Marlon Brando, Karl Malden, and Eva Marie Saint, won eight Academy Awards. (Amazon Prime)
Netflix
Think of “We the People: Season 1” (TV-Y7), an animated series of musical lessons in civil rights, citizenship, and government, as a 21st century version of “Schoolhouse Rock.”
“Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness: Season 1” (U.S./Japan, TV-MA) is a CGI animated spinoff of the zombie conspiracy video game franchise.
Hulu
“Moffie” (2020, not rated), set in 1981 South Africa, follows a white teen (Kai Luke Brummer) in a brutally racist and homophobic military culture while hiding his own homosexuality.
HBO Max
Diane Lane and Kevin Costner play grandparents who go on a mission to rescue their grandson from a criminal family living off the grid in “Let Him Go” (2020, R).
A group of strangers are hunted for sport by wealthy elitists in the divisive satirical thriller “The Hunt” (2020, R), starring Betty Gilpin and Hillary Swank.
Other streams
In “The Beast Must Die: Season 1” (not rated), a mother (Cush Jumbo) goes after the man (Jared Harris) she believes killer her son. New episodes each Monday. (AMC+)
The documentary “The One and Only Dick Gregory” (2021, not rated) looks at the life and legacy of the comedian and activist. (Showtime Anytime)
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.