Here is what’s new for home viewing beginning Friday on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.
Top streams for the week
“Love, Victor” (not rated) follows a gay Latinx student (Michael Cimino, shown above, left, with Anthony Turpel) who faces a bumpy road to self-acceptance as he struggles to come out to his friends and Catholic family. This spinoff of the 2018 film “Love, Simon” originally was developed for DisneyPlus, but the 10-episode series now debuts on Hulu.
In the second season of the Ryan Murphy-created satire “The Politician” (TV-MA), the ambitious high school kid (Ben Platt, shown above with Ryan Haddad) gets into state politics. Bette Midler and Judith Light join a cast that also includes Gwyneth Paltrow. Find 10 episodes on Netflix.
Based on a true story, the espionage thriller “Wasp Network” (2019, not rated, shown above) follows a group of Cuban spies who infiltrate exile groups in 1990s Florida. Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez, Gaël Garcia Bernal and Ana De Armas star in the multilingual film on Netflix.
In the modern drive-in horror “Crawl” (2019, R), a young woman and her injured father (Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper) are trapped in their Florida home with a vicious alligator during a raging hurricane. It’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.
The documentary “Disclosure” (2020, not rated) looks at the effects of film and TV portrayals of transgender people on trans identity and American culture. It debuted at Sundance and now streams on Netflix.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried move into a vacation home possessed by a sinister force in the horror film “You Should Have Left” (2020, R), which debuts directly to Premium VOD.
Netflix
A lovesick girl transforms into a cat to get a boy’s attention in “A Whisker Away” (Japan, 2020, not rated), an animated romantic fantasy that also touches on issues of depression and identity.
Michael Sheen and Frank Langella go head-to-head in the Oscar-nominated “Frost/Nixon” (2008, R).
Streaming TV: Anna Friel returns as the brilliant London police detective in “Marcella: Season 3” (TV-MA), and Viola Davis is back in the sixth and final season of “How to Get Away With Murder” (2019-20, TV-14).
True stories: “Father Soldier Son” (2020, R) follows an injured Afghanistan vet’s journey to reconciliation with his sons.
Amazon Prime Video
Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a pilot on a Berlin-to-Paris airliner in the hijacking thriller “7500” (Germany, 2019, R), an English-language film from Europe.
Hulu
Tom Hanks writes, directs and stars in “Larry Crowne” (2011, PG-13) as a man who goes back to school after getting downsized.
“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Season 1” (not rated) features the cookbook author and “Top Chef” host exploring the cuisine of immigrant and indigenous cultures across the country. Ten episodes are available.
HBO Max / HBO Now
Helen Mirren and Ian McKellan engage in a battle of wits in “The Good Liar” (2019, R).
Other streams
The fifth season of the French espionage thriller “The Bureau” (France, TV-MA, with subtitles) begins on Sundance Now, with new episodes each Thursday.
Welsh crime drama “Hidden: Series 2” (not rated, in Welsh and English with subtitles) begins on Acorn TV; new episodes each Monday.
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.