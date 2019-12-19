Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday. More recommendations and trailers can be found at inland360.com.
Top streams for the week
“Downton Abbey” (2019, PG, cast shown above), the big screen sequel to the British TV series, was a surprise hit in the U.S. Think of it as the show’s grandest episode. It’s on Cable On Demand and VOD, also on DVD and at Redbox.
Jessie Buckley (shown above) delivers a star-making performance as a passionate, reckless, single mother in Scotland who dreams of becoming a Nashville country singer in “Wild Rose” (2019, R). It’s stream-ing on Hulu.
Anthony Hopkins is Pope Benedict XVI and Jonathan Pryce plays Jorge Bergoglio (shown above, from left), the Cardinal from South America who became his successor, in “The Two Popes” (2019, PG-13). It’s on Netflix a week after playing in theaters.
“The Aeronauts” (2019, PG-13) reunites “The Theory of Everything” stars Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne as a 19th-century daredevil balloon pilot and a stuffy scientist (respectively). It arrived on Amazon Prime Video two weeks after being in theaters.
“The Witcher,” the new fantasy series based on the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski, stars Henry Cavill (shown above) as a monster hunter in a fictional medieval world of elves, gnomes and magic. Eight episodes are streaming on Netflix.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Brad Pitt stars in James Gray’s space travel epic “Ad Astra” (2019, PG-13). For kids, the gentle animated adventure “Abom-inable” (2019, PG) offers a friendly Yeti on a journey home.
Netflix
True crime documentary “Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer” (2019, not rated) presents amateur Internet sleuths trying to track a killer who posts videos of his acts.
Romantic drama “Soundtrack: Season 1” follows a diverse group of hopefuls trying to break into the Los Angeles music scene. Ten episodes are available.
Amazon Prime Video
Taissa Farmiga and Crispin Glover star in the gothic horror “We Have Always Lived in the Castle” (2019, not rated), based on the Shirley Jackson novel. Andrew Scott stars in the crime thriller “A Dark Place” (2019, not rated).
Hulu
Hulu streams the first four films in the unexpected hit action franchise launched with “The Fast and the Furious” (2001, PG-13). It was the fourth film “Fast & Furious” (2009, PG-13) that gave birth to the heist-oriented series that has become so popular.
Streaming TV: the most interesting love-hate relationship on TV continues in “Killing Eve: Season 2” (2019, PG-14).
Other streams
The Nordic noir series, “Wisting,” debuts on Sundance Now, with new episodes each Wednesday.
A resourceful child takes on a psycho Santa in cult action-horror film “Game Over” (France, 1989, with subtitles). It’s available on Shudder.
New on disc and available at Redbox
“Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture,” “Abominable,” “Ad Astra” and “Rambo: Last Blood.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com.