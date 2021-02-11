More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Lakeith Stanfield stars as a career thief who agrees to turn informant in “Judas and the Black Messiah” (2021, R), a drama based on the true story of the FBI’s infiltration the Black Panthers and the 1969 murder of Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya, shown above). Originally intended for theaters, it debuts on HBO Max and streams for 31 days only. (HBO Max)
“Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” (TV-MA, shown above), the first season of a new true crime documentary series from director Joe Berlinger, puts the focus on the infamous locations in contemporary crime to deconstruct the mythology. (Netflix)
Two new romantic comedies this week reach for teens and tweens:
“Map of Tiny Perfect Things” (2021, PG-13), based on the novel by Lev Grossman, follows two teenagers (Kyle Allen and Kathryn Newton, shown above) who fall in love as they relive the same day ala “Groundhog Day.” (Amazon Prime)
“To All the Boys: Always and Forever” (TV-14), the third and final film in the trilogy based on the young adult novels by Jenny Han, follows two high school kids who are in love (Lana Condor and Noah Centineo), as they prepare for college. (Netflix)
Before “Selma” and “When They See Us,” filmmaker Ava Duvernay wrote and directed the intimate drama “Middle of Nowhere” (2012, R) about a woman (Emayatzy Corinealdi) who puts her life on hold when her husband is sentenced to prison. (Netflix)
Classic pick: “Marlene Dietrich & Josef von Sternberg” presents all seven films made by the coolly glamorous actress and the highly stylized director, from their debut collaboration “The Blue Angel” (Germany, 1930, with subtitles) to their visually sumptuous masterpieces “Shanghai Express” (1932) and “The Scarlet Empress” (1934). (Criterion Channel)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
The indie drama “Saint Maud” (2020, R) follows a newly-devout hospice nurse (Morfydd Clark) whose obsession to save the soul of her dying patient (Jennifer Ehle) takes a sinister turn.
Netflix
The reality series “Buried by the Bernards: Season 1” (not rated) is a docu-dramedy revolving around a family funeral service and the grieving customers it serves.
Foodie fun: “Nadiya Bakes: Season 1” (not rated) features “The Great British Bake-Off” winner Nadiya Hussain making cakes, breads and other goodies.
International passport: a police detective investigates the mysterious death of a teenager in a small forest village in “Capitani: Season 1” (Luxembourg, not rated, with subtitles).
Amazon Prime Video
Originally made for Showtime, “The Affair: Complete Series” (2014-2019, TV-MA) looks at the fallout from a summer affair from the different perspectives of those involved and affected.
Oscars winners Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith star in “Ladies in Lavender” (2004, PG-13), and Russell Crowe is the “Gladiator” (2000, R) in Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning epic set in ancient Rome.
HBO Max
Steve Carell and Rose Byrne play rival campaign strategists in Jon Stewart’s political satire “Irresistible” (2020, R). (All HBO platforms)
Disney+
The musical fairy tale “Rogers and Hammer-stein’s Cinderella” (1997, G) stars Brandi Nor-wood as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother.
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.