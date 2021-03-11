More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Jennifer Garner produces and stars in “Yes Day” (2021, PG), a family comedy based on the children’s book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal about overprotective parents who reconnect with their kids and their own youth when the say “yes” to everything their children suggest for a day. (Netflix)
The half-hour teen dramedy “Genera+ion: Season 1” (TV-14), set in a Southern California high school, follows a diverse group of students exploring their limits and their sexuality. While the issues may be familiar, it plays out in a culture more open to expressing sexual identity. Three episodes are now available, with new episodes arriving each Thursday. (HBO Max)
The hand-painted animated feature “Bombay Rose” (India, 2021, PG-13) is a romantic drama of two outsiders — a Muslim refugee and a Hindi girl escaping an arranged marriage — who dream of a Bollywood movie escape in the poverty of Mumbai. English and Hindi language versions. (Netflix)
The 14-hour documentary series “Women Make Film” (2018, not rated) from director Mark Cousins explores the art moviemaking and storytelling through history and across the globe entirely through the work of women filmmakers. (Criterion Channel)
Foreign language pick: “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis” (Italy, 1971, R, with subtitles), the story of a wealthy Jewish family persecuted by Italy’s Fascist government in the 1930s, won the Foreign Film Oscar in 1972. (Amazon Prime)
Netflix
Science fiction thriller “The One: Season 1” (TV-MA) is set in a near future in which DNA testing can match people with their perfect romantic partner.
Amazon Prime Video
Liam Neeson plays a reformed criminal who is double-crossed by corrupt cops in the crime thriller “Honest Thief” (2020, PG-13).
Hulu
An Angolan immigrant reunites his family in New York after years of separation in the indie drama “Farewell Amor” (2020, not rated).
The documentary “kid 90” (2021) uses video footage that “Punky Brewster” star Soleil Moon Frye’s shot in the 1990s to look at the lives of former child stars.
Streaming TV: New episodes of the fourth season of “Good Girls” (TV-14) stream the day after their respective network debuts. Also new are the complete high school drama “My So-Called-Life” (1994-1995, TV-14) and college dramedy “Felicity” (1998-2002, TV-14).
HBO Max
“South ParQ Vaccination Special” (2021, TV-MA) is the first new episode of the satirical animated comedy this year.
The limited run of the powerful drama “Judas and the Black Messiah” (2021, R) ends this weekend.
Other streams
The documentary “Own the Room” (2021, TV-14) profiles five student entrepreneurs at an international business competition. (Disney+)
“63 Up” (2019, not rated) is the ninth installment of the landmark documentary series following the lives of 14 people across the social spectrum. (BritBox)
The espionage drama “Dime Quién Soy: Mistress of War: Season 1” (Spain, TV-MA, with subtitles) follows a Spanish socialite turned international spy in 1930s Europe. All nine episodes are available. (Peacock)
Two Finnish women in London are brought together in the murder mystery “Cold Courage: Season 1” (Finland, not rated, with subtitles). Three episodes available, new episodes each Thursday. (AMC+)
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.