Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
“Change is frightening. Especially to those in power.” Apple TV+ launches its most ambitious production to date with the science fiction epic “Foundation” (2021, not rated), based on the landmark trilogy written by Isaac Asimov. Jared Harris stars as the revolutionary scientist who predicts the collapse of the galaxy-spanning empire and Lee Pace, Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey (shown above) costar. Three episodes are available, new episodes arrive on Fridays. (Apple TV+)
A struggling fishing town experiences miracles when a mysterious new priest (Hamish Linklater, shown above) takes over the congregation in “Midnight Mass” (TV-MA), a limited series with a horror twist from Mike Flanagan, creator of “The Haunting of Hill House.” (Netflix)
Five new network shows debuting this week are available to stream a day after their respective broadcast debuts:
- The revival of the family sitcom “The Wonder Years” (TV-PG), narrated by Don Cheadle and featuring a Black family (shown above) in late 1960s Alabama (Hulu);
- “Ordinary Joe” (TV-14), a drama that follows one man (James Wolk) through three possible futures (Hulu and Peacock);
- “The Big Leap” (TV-14), a comic drama about the contestants in a competition reality series (Hulu);
- “Our Kind of People” (TV-14), a melodrama set in wealthy African-American community in Martha’s Vineyard (Hulu);
- “Alter Ego” (TV-PG), a new singing competition series in which the contestants appear as animated avatars (Hulu).
“F9: The Fast Saga” (2021, PG-13) pits Dominic (Vin Diesel) and the crew of the long-running action franchise against a new villain (John Cena), sends a car into orbit, and lets Helen Mirren drive a getaway car. On Cable on Demand and VOD, also on DVD and at Redbox.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Emma Stone is young fashionista Cruella de Vil in the live-action prequel “Cruella” (2021, PG-13). Also on DVD and at Redbox.
Tom Skerritt stars in “East of the Mountains” (2021, not rated), the screen version of David Guterson’s novel.
Netflix
“The Starling” (2021, PG-13) stars Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd as a married couple grieving the loss of a child.
Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green star in the home invasion thriller “Intrusion” (2021, TV-14).
International TV: a Holocaust survivor hunts Nazis hiding in 1960s Spain in “Jaguar: Season 1” (Spain, TV-MA, with subtitles).
Kid stuff: “My Little Pony: A New Generation” (2021, PG) is a new animated feature in the long-running series.
Amazon Prime Video
“Goliath: Season 4” (TV-MA), the final season of the legal drama created by David E. Kelly, pits its underdog hero (Billy Bob Thornton) against the opioid industry.
Hulu / Peacock
The animated comedy “The Croods: Family Tree: Season 1” (TV-G) continues the story of the prehistoric family from the movies (Hulu and Peacock).
Other streams
“Wolfboy and the Everything Factory: Season 1” (TV-Y7) is an animated adventure to the center of the earth. (Apple TV+)
“Star Wars: Visions” (TV-PG) presents a collection of animated short films produced by Japanese anime studios. (Disney+)
Before becoming Mrs. Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan starred in “Manhattan: Complete Series” (2014-15, TV-14), a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. (AMC+)
New on disc and at Redbox
“F9: The Fast Saga,” “Cruella” and “Lady of the Manor.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.