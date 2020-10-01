More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here is what’s new for home viewing beginning Friday on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
Top streams for the week
The true crime documentary “The Wilderness of Error” (TV-MA) re-examines the case of a Green Beret physician convicted in 1979 of murdering his family. The first three episodes of the limited series are available, the final two episodes arrive Saturday. (Hulu)
Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Matt Bomer star in “The Boys in the Band” (2020, R), a new revival of the groundbreaking 1968 play about the lives of gay friends in the era before Stonewall, AIDS and acceptance. (Netflix)
The hourlong “South Park: The Pandemic Special” (2020, TV-MA) streams a day after its cable debut. (HBO Max)
“Monsterland: Season 1” (not rated), based on the stories of Nathan Ballingrud, is a horror anthology featuring people across the country confronting werewolves, fallen angels, mermaids and other fantastical creatures. (Hulu)
Documentary director Kristen Johnson films mock death scenes with her elderly father in “Dick Johnson Is Dead” (2020, PG-13) to help him face death. This unconventional documentary premiered at Sundance Film Festival. (Netflix)
With the fall TV season delayed, check out the final season of the Emmy-nominated comedy “The Good Place” (2019-20, TV-14) with Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, or the second-act sitcom “The Unicorn: Season 1” (2019-20, TV-PG) with Walton Goggins as a widowed father ready to start dating again. (Netflix)
Classic pick: William Powell and Myrna Loy sparkle in “The Thin Man” (1934) as a playfully-in-love couple solving a murder between cocktails. (HBO Max)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
A woman (Sally Hawkins) suffering from schizophrenia finds an unexpected connection with a fellow patient (David Thewlis) in the compassionate comic drama “Eternal Beauty” (2020, R).
Netflix
Lily Collins stars in “Emily in Paris: Season 1” (not rated), a romantic comedy from “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star.
The three-episode documentary series “Whose Vote Counts, Explained” (TV-PG) takes a deep dive into the election process.
Julian Dennison and Sam Neill become unlikely outlaws in the sweetly eccentric comedy “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” (2016, PG-13) from Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi.
“Song Exploder: Season 1” (not rated) features world famous musicians discussing the birth of their most famous songs.
Amazon Prime Video
Available for the month of October only are the award-winning miniseries “The Loudest Voice” (2019, TV-MA) and the Australian murder mystery “Mystery Road: Season 1” (2018, not rated).
Hulu
New episodes of the NBC quarantine comedy “Connecting ...” (not rated) and the fourth season of the anthology crime show “Fargo” (TV-MA), this year starring Chris Rock, arrive a day after their respective network debuts.
HBO Max / HBO Now
“Just Mercy” (2019, PG-13) stars Michael B. Jordan as civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson fighting to free a wrongly convicted man (Jamie Foxx) on death row. (All HBO platforms)
Other streams
The two-part drama “The Comey Rule” (TV-MA) stars Jeff Daniels as former FBI Director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as President Trump. (Showtime Anytime)
Paul Rudd narrates the natural history documentary series “Tiny World” (TV-G). (Apple TV+)
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.