Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Here there be dragons once more. “House of the Dragon: Season 1” (TV-MA), set 200 years before “Game of Thrones,” chronicles an earlier war for succession. Paddy Considine (shown above with Matt Smith) is the king who upends tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) heir to the Iron Throne, and Smith is his younger brother, a brutal warrior and decadent royal who believes the throne should be his. Like the original series, it’s full of palace intrigue, bloody battles, sex and nudity — and, of course, dragons — but the initial episodes lean toward exposition and world-building. New episodes air on Sundays. (HBO Max)
The young adult romantic dramedy “Everything I Know About Love: Season 1” (TV-MA) follows four 20-something friends navigating their first years of adulthood in a shared flat in London. Based on the novel by Dolly Alderton, it stars Emma Appleton and Bel Powley. All episodes are available. (Peacock)
Trevante Rhodes (shown above) plays Mike Tyson in “Mike” (TV-MA), a limited series drama that explores the thrilling career and tumultuous personal life of the boxing legend, whose victories in the ring often were overshadowed by his violence outside of it. Harvey Keitel co-stars as Tyson’s trainer Cus D’Amato, and Russel Hornsby is Don King. New episodes air on Thursdays. (Hulu)
Kevin Hart (shown above with Mark Wahlberg) plays a stay-at-home father who gets some “Me Time” (2022, R) and heads out with his old buddy (Wahlberg) for what turns out to a much wilder time than he anticipated. Regina Hall co-stars in the comedy from director John Hamburg (“I Love You, Man”). (Netflix)
True stories: “Katrina Babies” (2022, TV-14) revisits the impact of the devastating 2005 hurricane on the families and communities of New Orleans through archival footage and interviews with the survivors who, as children, were evacuated and displaced by the disaster. (HBO Max)
“That’s Amor” (2022, TV-14) is the latest romantic comedy from the streamer, this one involving a dashing Spanish chef.
Streaming TV: “Partner Track: Season 1” (TV-MA), based on the novel by Helen Wan, follows a young associate (Arden Cho) competing for partner as an elite New York City law firm.
Kid stuff: A toy searches the countryside for the young boy who lost him in the limited series “Lost Ollie” (TV-PG), a fantasy family inspired by the children’s book “Ollie’s Odyssey.”
“Little Demon: Season 1” (TV-MA) is a gory animated comedy about a 13-year-old girl whose desire for an ordinary life is thwarted by her father, who happens to be Satan.
“Samaritan” (2022, PG-13) stars Sylvester Stallone as a recluse who turns out to be a former superhero that a young neighbor coaxes back into action to save their city.
The final seasons of “Kevin Can F**k Himself” (TV-MA) with Annie Murray (AMC+) and the science fiction thriller “See” (TV-MA) with Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard (Apple TV+) begin this week.
Based on a true story, the limited series “The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe” (not rated) stars Eddie Marsan as former teacher who fakes his death. (BritBox)
