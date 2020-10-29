More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
Top streams for the week
The second season of “The Mandalorian” (TV-PG), the first live-action TV spinoff of the “Star Wars” universe and Emmy-winning breakout hit of Disney+, starts rolling out new adventures of the intergalactic bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal, shown above) and his adopted sidekick, the Child (nicknamed Baby Yoda by fans). New episodes air each Friday. (Disney+)
Claire Danes returns as the brilliant but troubled bipolar CIA operative in the eighth and final season of the Showtime espionage thriller “Homeland” (TV-MA). It’s now streaming on Hulu.
The third season of “Star Trek: Discovery” (TV-14) opens with the crew trapped in the far-flung future. New episodes arrive each Thursday. (CBS All Access)
“Truth Seekers: Season 1” (TV-14), co-created by buddies Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, combines comedy and creepy horror as it follows a group of amateur paranormal investigators led by a lonely widower (Frost) investigating ghost sightings across the UK and recording their adventures. (Amazon Prime)
The limited series “The Undoing” (TV-MA) reunites “Big Little Lies” star Nicole Kidman (shown above with Hugh Grant) and writer/creator David E. Kelley in this thriller, in which a wealthy couple’s life unravels when the cheating husband (Grant) is accused of murder. New episodes of the six-part show arrive each Sunday. (All HBO platforms)
The lively, witty new adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma,” (2020, PG) stars Anya Taylor-Joy (shown above, with Johnny Flynn) as the society “queen bee” who learns humility and compassion as she tries to engineer romances around her. Director Autumn de Wilde fills the film with vivid characters, nuanced performances and a mix of period detail and modern flair. (All HBO platforms)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
“The Craft: Legacy” (2020, PG-13), a sequel to the cult 1996 film, follows a group of high school students that forms a coven of witches.
Netflix
Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey are singles who spend the holidays together in the romantic comedy “Holidate” (2020, not rated).
“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” (2020, not rated) is a sketch comedy special featuring the comedian who became famous for her ingenious Trump lip-synching videos.
International Passport: cop thriller “Rogue City” (France, 2020, not rated, with subtitles) follows a special squad caught between police corruption and the warring gangs of the Marseille underworld.
Hulu
True stories: the five-part series “City So Real” (TV-14) is filmmaker Steve James’ multifaceted portrait of modern Chicago.
HBO Max / HBO Now
The documentary “The Soul of America” (2020, TV-14) puts today’s polarized culture in context of our past. (All HBO platforms)
Other streams
Episodes of the new seasons of “This Is Us” (TV-14) and the sitcom “Superstore” (TV-14) stream a day after their network debuts. (Hulu and Peacock)
The documentary “Citizen Bio” (2020, TV-MA) digs into the underground world of biohacking. (All Showtime platforms)
The witty British crime drama “New Tricks: Seasons 1-6” (2003-2009, TV-14) stars Amanda Redman as the commander of a team of retired detectives who re-examine unsolved crimes. (Britbox)
Eccentric teams of detectives investigate challenging cases in the French mystery series “Perfect Murders” (France, TV-14, with subtitles). New episodes arrive on Tuesdays. (MHz)
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.