Top streams for the week
HBO tackles another epic fantasy series with “His Dark Materials” (TV-14), adapted from the young adult trilogy by Philip Pullman. Ruth Wilson (shown above) and James McAvoy star with Dafne Keen (the young costar of “Logan”), who plays an orphan in a world of talking spirit animals and magic dust. New episodes air each Monday night on all HBO platforms.
“Green Eggs and Ham” (TV-G) turns the Dr. Seuss storybook into an animated series about two opposites trying new things on a road trip to save endangered species. It features the voices of Adam Devine and Michael Douglas in 13 episodes on Netflix.
“Framing John Delorean” (2019, not rated), a mix of documentary and dramatic recreations, stars Alec Baldwin as the maverick automaker whose rise and fall became the epitome of ambition, greed and hubris in the 1980s. It’s streaming on Hulu.
The documentary “One Child Nation” (2019, R, shown above) digs into the brutal reality behind the population control law instituted by China and the scars it left behind. It’s available on Amazon Prime Video.
Classic pick: In “Rebel Without a Cause” (1955), James Dean became the screen embodiment of the strangled cry of teen alienation in the 1950s. It’s streaming on Netflix.
Cult pick: Also new on Netflix is “Forbidden Planet” (1956), one of the most sophisticated and fantastical science fiction classics of the 1950s.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are “Hobbs & Shaw” (2019, PG-13) in the spin-off of the “Fast and Furious” action film franchise. It’s also available on DVD and at Redbox.
Netflix
The great Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou (“Hero”) returns to costume drama and epic action with “Shadow” (China, 2018, not rated, with subtitles).
The five-part documentary series “The Devil Next Door” (2019, TV-MA) delves into the story of a brutal guard at a Nazi concentration camp who hid out for years in the U.S.
Elizabeth Taylor gave one of her finest performances opposite Paul Newman in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” (1958).
Amazon Prime Video
Billy Bob Thornton is one “Bad Santa” (2003, R) in the raunchy holiday comedy.
Hulu
The documentary “The Biggest Little Farm” (2018, PG) follows a couple who leave the city to start a sustainable farm.
Kid stuff: “The Pirates! Band of Misfits” (2012, PG) is a clever, goofy animated comedy.
Other streams
Criterion Channel celebrates “MGM Musicals from the Golden Age” with 19 films, including seven classics starring Judy Garland.
New on disc and at Redbox
“Hobbs and Shaw,” “The Kitchen,” “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” and “Prey”.
