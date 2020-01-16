Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday. More recommendations and trailers can be found at inland360.com.
Top streams for the week
HBO launches “The Outsider,” a murder mystery with a supernatural twist adapted from the Stephen King novel and starring Ben Mendelsohn and Mare Winningham (shown above) and Cynthia Erivo. Two episodes are available, with new episodes airing Sunday nights. Also new is “The New Pope” with Jude Law and John Malkovich; new episodes arrive Monday nights.
Four foster children join an extraterrestrial on a mission to save near-extinct species from Earth and elsewhere in the family-friendly science fiction adventures series “Endlings” (2020, not rated, shown above). Twelve episodes are streaming on Hulu.
“Little America,” an anthology series of immigrant stories from Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon, begins on Apple TV Plus. New episodes air each Friday.
The sixth season of the hit Netflix comedy “Grace and Frankie” with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin (shown above) and the second season of high school comedy “Sex Education” are now streaming on Netflix.
“Troop Zero” (2019, PG) stars Mckenna Grace as a science-minded schoolgirl who forms a Birdie Scout group with other misfits in 1977 Georgia. Allison Janney and Viola Davis (shown above)costar in the underdog comedy, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning reunite for “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (2019, PG), with Michelle Pfeiffer joining the cast as the film’s icy villain, and Will Smith stars in sci-fi action thriller “Gemini Man” (2019, PG-13). Also on DVD and at Redbox.
Netflix
Tyler Perry writes and directs the Netflix Original feature “A Fall from Grace” (2020, not rated).
Michael Fassbender plays the title role in “Steve Jobs” (2015, R) an Oscar-nominated drama written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Danny Boyle.
A kid with social anxiety disorder starts middle school with an emotional support dog in the family comedy “The Healing Powers of Dude: Season 1.”
Amazon Prime Video
A suicidal man hires an assassin to finish the job, then changes his mind, in “Afsos: Season 1” (India, 2019, with subtitles), a dark comedy with a twist of divine intervention.
Hulu
Ira Sachs directs the marvelous indie drama “Little Men” (2016, PG), a small, intimate film about two adolescent best friends caught between a fight between their parents.
Other streams
CBS All Access launches new animated revivals of “Lassie” and comedies “George of the Jungle” and “Mr. Magoo” as part of their kids and family programming this week.
Criterion Channel presents “Songs My Brothers Taught Me” (2015, not rated), the award-winning feature debut of Chloé Zhao (director of “The Rider”).
New on disc and available at Redbox this week
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Gemini Man” and “Jexi.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com.