Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
The rush of theatrical movies to early streaming continues, with a sizable slate of features now on video-on-demand at a premium price. A couple of new arrivals stand out: the purely escapist “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” (2020, R), starring Margot Robbie as comic book supervillain turned quasi-hero Harley Quinn as she teams up with an all-female costumed crew; and the series “The Way Back” (2020, R), a redemptive sports drama starring Ben Affleck as an alcoholic who returns to coach his old high school basketball team. For families, Disney’s animated fantasy “Onward” (2020, PG) is available for purchase at the same price as a premium rental, but if you can wait a couple of weeks, it will arrive on Disney Plus in early April.
Less pricey on VOD is the World War I odyssey “1917” (2019, R), a mission behind enemy lines that won three Oscars, including one for the astounding cinematography of Roger Deakins that (with the help of digital effects) appears to unfold in two unbroken long takes. George MacKay and Dean Charles Chapman, a talented pair of fresh-faced but relatively unknown actors, take the lead in a cast that includes Colin Firth, Andrew Scott and Benedict Cumberbatch.
Crime drama “Baghdad Central” (2020, TV-MA) follows an Iraqi police inspector (Waleed Zuaiter) searching for his abducted daughter in Baghdad after the invasion, warily working with British and American occupation cops (Bertie Carvel and Corey Stoll). The six-episode series comes to Hulu from British TV.
Jason Reitman and Laura Linney return as the urban couple laundering money for the mob in the hills of Missouri in the third season of the Emmy-winning series “Ozark” (TV-MA), now streaming on Netflix.
Amazon is making much of its Prime Video children’s programming free to all customers, no Prime account necessary. Among the available shows are PBS favorites “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and “Arthur” for preschoolers and “Wild Kratts” and “Just Add Magic” for young kids. You can access the entire list in this story online at inland360.com.
Classic pick: David Bowie is “The Man Who Fell to Earth” (1976, R) in the cerebral science fiction drama about a visitor from space who succumbs to the intoxications of American culture. Director Nicholas Roeg adapts an allegorical Walter Tevis novel into a surreal meditation on our alienating culture. It’s available on Amazon Prime Video.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Alfre Woodard plays prison warden cracking under the burden of overseeing the execution of death row prisoners in the drama “Clemency” (2019, R) costarring Aldis Hodge and Richard Schiff. Also new:
“Human Capital” (2020, TV-14), a remake of the Italian drama about two families entwined after a hit-and-run accident, starring Marisa Tomei, Liev Schreiber and Peter Sarsgaard;
“The Song of Names” (2019, PG-13), a mystery of music, regret and survivor’s guilt starring Tim Roth and Clive Owen; and
Documentary “Shooting the Mafia” (Italy, with subtitles) about Sicilian photographer Letizia Battaglia, who captured the reality of violence in her community.
Premium VOD titles arriving immediately from theaters include the legal drama, “Just Mercy” (2019, PG-13), starring Michael B. Jordan as a lawyer defending an innocent man on death row (Jamie Foxx). Also new are:
Comic book action thriller “Bloodshot” (2020, PG-13), with Vin Diesel as a soldier brought back from the dead for more missions;
British crime comedy “The Gentlemen” (2020, R) from director Guy Ritchie, starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant; and
Music drama “I Still Believe” (2020, PG) with “Riverdale” star K.J. Apa as Christian music celebrity Jeremy Camp.
Skipping theaters (because of closures) and arriving direct to VOD is “Resistance” (2020, not rated), starring Jesse Eisenberg as future mime legend Marcel Marceau during World War II. Also available:
Surreal mystery “Vivarium” (2020, not rated), starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots as a couple literally trapped in a suburban community; and
Indie comedy “Banana Split” (2020, R) with Hannah Marks, Liana Liberato and Dylan Sprouse.
Netflix
A young man (Mamoudou Athie) sets his sights on becoming a master sommelier, defying the wish of his father (Courtney B. Vance) that he take over the family barbecue business, in the Netflix Original film “Uncorked” (2020, not rated).
The limited series “Unorthodox” (Germany, 2020, not rated, with subtitles), based on the memoir by Deborah Feldman, follows a young Jewish woman (Sghgira Haas) who flees her Hassidic culture in Brooklyn and finds a community in Berlin.
Brad Pitt is an underworld assassin in “Killing Them Softly” (2012, R), Andrew Dominick’s adaptation of George V. Higgins’ novel “Cogen’s Trade.” James Gandolfini and Ray Liotta co-star in this stylized trip into the sleazy underworld of low-lifes and mob soldiers.
True stories: “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution” (2020, not rated) looks at how the rebellious Camp Jened helped inspire a generation of teenagers with disabilities defy the limitations society imposed in the 1970s.
International cinema: “Curtiz” (Hungary, 2018, not rated, with subtitles) dramatizes the efforts of film director Michael Curtiz to create the Hollywood classic “Casablanca” in 1942. Also new is “The Occupant” (Hogar) (Spain, 2020, not rated, with subtitles), a suspense thriller about an unemployed executive who becomes obsessed with the family that buys his apartment.
International TV: In “Freud” (Austria, 2020, TV-MA, with subtitles), the young Austrian psychiatric pioneer (Robert Finster) turns detective to find a serial killer and ends up tangling with witchcraft, hypnotism, cannibalism and his own affection for cocaine. Eight episodes are available. Also new:
Supernatural drama “Vampires: Season 1” (France, 2020, TV-MA, with subtitles) about a young woman caught between the human and vampire worlds;
“Signs: Season 1” (Poland, 2018, with subtitles), a crime thriller that revolves around an unsolved murder from decades before; and
“Caliphate: Season 1” (Sweden, 2020, TV-MA, with subtitles), a drama about a group of Arab women Sweden in the shadow of an ISIS terrorist attack.
Kid stuff: the animated “Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon” (TV-Y) and “True: Wuzzle Wegg Day” (TV-Y) are feature-length spin-offs of the popular kid shows.
Stand-up comedy: “Tom Segura: Ball Hog” (2020, TV-MA).
Amazon Prime Video
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (formerly of “Project Runway”) team up for the new reality competition series “Making the Cut” (TV-14). They pit a dozen designers from around the world against one another for a million dollar prize. New episodes are each week.
Philip Seymour Hoffman (in his final film role) is superb in “A Most Wanted Man” (2014, R), a complex thriller of politics and intelligence in the post-9/11 world, based on the John le Carré novel.
Streaming TV: Idris Elba returns as a brilliant but troubled and angry police detective in the mesmerizing British crime drama “Luther: Season 5” (2019, TV-MA).
Foreign affairs: Noomi Rapace is Lisbeth Salander in “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and its sequels, “The Girl Who Played with Fire” and “The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest” (Sweden, 2010, R, with subtitles), the original screen adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s best-selling “Millennium Trilogy.”
“Amores Perros” (Mexico, 2001, R, with subtitles), the gritty Oscar-nominated drama set in the violent dog-eat-dog world of Mexico City, launched the careers of Oscar-winning director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (“Birdman,” “The Revenant”) and actor Gael García Bernal (“Y Tu Mamá También).
Prime Video and Hulu
Jason Sudeikis throws “A Good Old Fashioned Orgy” (2011, R), and Lake Bell, Leslie Bibb, Tyler Labine, Will Forte and Lucy Punch join the party in this sexy comedy.
HBO Now
The music of Bruce Springsteen crosses the Atlantic in “Blinded by the Light” (2019, PG-13), a rousing high school drama of identity and the creative spirit, based on the true story of a first-generation Pakistani-Briton in a small factory town in 1980s England. Gurinder Chadha directs this energetic tale of the power of art. Also new:
“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” (2019, PG-13) starring Sophie Turner as a powerful young telepath alongside franchise veterans James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence; and
Documentary “Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections” (2020,TV-14).
Other streams
Ovid.TV, a streaming service launched by a group of independent film distributors specializing in foreign and independent cinema and international documentaries, celebrates its first year with a new batch of movies that includes Eric Rohmer’s handsome historical drama “Marquise of O” (France, 1976, not rated, with subtitles) and witty romantic comedy “Full Moon in Paris” (France, 1984, not rated, with subtitles) and Peter Greenaway’s erotically-charged “The Pillow Book” (1996, not rated) with Ewan McGregor. You can sample Ovid.TV offerings with a 14-day free trial.
“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” (2019, R) is another mix of history and fantasy from Quentin Tarantino, a paean to late 1960s Los Angeles starring Leonard DiCaprio as a fading (fictional) TV star, Brad Pitt as his aging stunt double, and Margot Robbie as real-life actress Sharon Tate. It’s a loving tribute to actors and wistful farewell to the end of an era, but it also weaves in the terror of the Manson Family and features some very bloody, almost cartoonishly extreme violence. Pitt won an Oscar for his performance. It’s now available on all Starz platforms.
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling star with newcomer Storm Reid in “A Wrinkle in Time” (2018, PG), Disney’s ambitious adaptation of the classic young adult novel directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay. It’s streaming on Disney Plus.
Criterion Channel presents “German Expressionism,” a primer on films that brought the exaggerated style, dreamlike imagery and shadowy atmosphere of the artistic movement to the screen. The 10 films in this collection span from the influential “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” (Germany, 1920, silent, with score) to “The Testament of Dr. Mabuse” (Germany, 1933, with subtitles), Fritz Lang’s final film before fleeing Nazi Germany. In addition to such landmarks as the restored “Metropolis” (Germany, 1927, silent, with score), which features footage that had been thought lost for more than 80 years, are lesser-known classics like Robert Wiene’s original “The Hands of Orlac” (Germany, 1924, silent, with score), with Conrad Veidt; and E. A. Dupont’s “Varieté” (Germany, 1925, silent, with score), with Emil Jannings. Also new:
The four-film collection “Directed by Terry Zwigoff,” which includes the documentary “Crumb” (1994, not rated) and the offbeat comedy “Ghost World” (2001, R) with Thora Birch, Scarlett Johansson and Steve Buscemi; and
“The French Lieutenant’s Woman” (1981, R), which was nominated for five Academy Awards, including nods for actor Meryl Streep and for Harold Pinter’s screenplay. It is presented with bonus features from the special edition disc release.
Free streams on Kanopy, a streaming service available through most area libraries: “Midsommar” (2019, R) sends a quartet of American students (among them Florence Pugh) to a Swedish commune for its annual solstice celebration, but all is not what it seems on the sunny surface. More unsettling than horrific, Ari Aster’s follow-up to “Hereditary” is filled with loss, anxiety and pagan rituals, and delivered with an edge of absurdist dark humor. British drama “Lady Macbeth” (2017, R), starring Pugh in her breakthrough role as a young bride in a loveless marriage, also debuts this month. Also new:
“The Kill Team” (2019, R), a military drama based on a true story of war crimes and starring Nat Wolff and Alexander Skarsgård;
John Sayles’ Oscar-nominated “Passion Fish” (1992, R), with Mary McDonnell and Alfre Woodard;
Robert Altman’s “Images” (1972, R), a richly textured psychological thriller starring Susannah York as a schizophrenic woman; and
Cult horror film “Ringu” (Japan, 1998, not rated, with subtitles), which influenced a generation of horror movies.
New on disc and available at Redbox
“1917,” “Clemency,” “The Grudge” and “The Song of Names.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathomecom. Trailers can be found with this story at inland360.com.