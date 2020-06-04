More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here is what’s new for home viewing beginning Friday on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.
Top streams for the week
Elisabeth Moss is Shirley Jackson in “Shirley” (2020, not rated), a gothic psychodrama costarring Michael Stuhlbarg as her combative husband, and Odessa Young and Logan Lerman as the young couple forced to endure their bickering and mind games. Originally slated for theaters, it debuts on Hulu and on Cable on Demand and VOD.
The nonfiction series “Dear ...” (2020, not rated) profiles American cultural figures, among them Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinman, Spike Lee and Lin-Manuel Miranda, through letters written by people whose lives were changed by their work. It’s streaming on Apple TV, with new episodes each Friday.
The family sitcom “Fuller House: The Farewell Season” (TV-PG) and the young adult drama “13 Reasons Why: Season 4” (T V-MA), based on the novel by Jay Asher, bring each respective series to a close on Netflix.
True stories: “Spelling the Dream” (2020, not rated) follows four Indian-American students as they compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee (on Netflix), and “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” (2020, not rated) chronicles the improv hip-hop group that featured “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda (on Hulu).
Classic pick: The original, multi-Oscar-winning version of the musical “West Side Story” (1961) is now streaming on Netflix and Criterion Channel. See it before Steven Spielberg delivers his planned remake.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Mia Wasikowska is a puppeteer who takes revenge on her violent husband and the rotten town where they perform in the darkly comic “Judy & Punch” (2020, not rated).
“The Infiltrators” (2019, not rated) mixes documentary and drama in the story of undocumented youths who get deliberately detained to infiltrate a for-profit detention center.
Netflix
Near-future thriller “The Last Days of American Crime” (2020, not rated) stars Edgar Ramirez, Anna Brewster and Michael Pitt as a team plotting the perfect heist before the government uses a form of mind control to stop all crime.
“Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1” (not rated) tells the story of the country superstar’s life and career.
“Hannibal: Seasons 1-3” (2013-2015, TV-14) with Hugh Dancy as profiler Will Graham and Mad Mikkelsen as Hannibal Lecter is both gruesome and beautiful.
Amazon Prime Video
The Oscar-nominated “How to Train Your Dragon” (2010, PG) turns the series of storybooks by Cressida Cowell into a lively animated adventure.
Robert Redford is a middle-aged baseball rookie in “The Natural” (1984, PG), based on the classic Bernard Malamud novel.
HBO Max
Natalie Portman is an astronaut in “Lucy in the Sky” (2019, R), the feature film directing debut of novelist and TV creator Noah Hawley (“Fargo”).
James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence are a part of “X-Men: First Class” (2011, PG-13), the 1960s-set prequel to the hit superhero series.
Other streams
Tom Hanks earned an Oscar nomination playing children’s TV host Fred Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (2019, PG). It’s available on all Starz platforms.
Marie Gillain stars as a TV announcer in 1950s Paris who solves crimes in “Speakerine: Season 1” (France, TV-14, with subtitles). New episodes arrive each Tuesday on MHz.
Now available at Redbox
“Robert the Bruce,” “The Queen’s Corgi” and “The Intern.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.