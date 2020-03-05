Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
FX on Hulu is now the streaming home for dozens of FX Original shows going back decades, as well as new FX shows (available to stream a day after cable debut) and streaming originals. The science fiction series “Devs” (2020, not rated, shown above) from filmmaker Alex Garland debuts exclusively on FX on Hulu (two episodes will be available for streaming, with new episodes each Thursday). Also new are the debut episodes of FX comedies “Breeders” (2020, not rated) with Martin Freeman and Jayda Eyles as new parents, and “Dave” (2020, not rated) with Lil Dicky as an aspiring rapper.
Also on Hulu is the new documentary series “Hillary” (2020, not rated, shown below), an in-depth portrait of Hillary Clinton by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Nanette Burstein. All four episodes now are streaming on Hulu.
The new crime drama “ZeroZeroZero” (2020, TV-MA, shown above) takes on the global drug trade as it tracks a shipment of cocaine and the players involved around the globe. It’s available in English, Spanish and Italian with subtitles; eight episodes are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
“Babylon Berlin” (Germany, 2020, TV-MA, with subtitles), the lavish, award-winning crime drama set in 1929 Berlin, returns to Netflix for a third season — which begins with a murder in a movie studio. Twelve episodes are available.
Steven Spielberg revives his 1980s anthology series with a whole new slate of “Amazing Stories” streaming on Apple TV+. The first five episodes now are available; new episodes roll out over the next five weeks.
Classic pick: Richard Burton plays a disillusioned British agent tangled in Cold War espionage in “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold” (1965), the superb adaptation of the John le Carre novel. It’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video and free on Kanopy, available through the Valnet regional library system.
Netflix
Mark Wahlberg stars in the Netflix Original action comedy “Spenser Confidential” (2020, R).
MMA fighter Gina Carano turns big screen action star in Steven Soderbergh’s “Haywire” (2011, R).
Amazon Prime Video
Benedict Cumberbatch produces and stars in the five-part miniseries “Patrick Melrose” (2018, TV-MA).
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
The crime thriller “Queen & Slim” (2019, R) stars Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya, and the based-on-a-true-story drama, “Dark Waters” (2019, PG-13), stars Mark Ruffalo.
Available the same day as in select theaters nationwide is “The Jesus Rolls” (2020, not rated, shown above) with John Turturro reprising his role from “The Big Lebowski.”
Other streams
Chadwick Boseman is “Black Panther” (2018, PG-13), in the first Marvel superhero movie built around a black hero. It’s now streaming on Disney Plus.
New on disc and available at Redbox
“Queen and Slim” and “Dark Waters.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com.