Here is what’s new for home viewing beginning Friday on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.
Top streams for the week
HBO Max, a new streaming service that marries HBO’s programming with the Warner Bros. movie and TV catalog, launches this week with the entire runs of the hit sitcoms “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory” and a collection of HBO Max original shows. These include the romantic comedy anthology series “Love Life: Season 1” with Anna Kendrick, a new series of “Looney Tunes Cartoons” and “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo” for kids.
Subscribers also get all of HBO’s programming, “Doom Patrol” from DC Universe, BBC’s “Doctor Who” revival and 20 films from Japan’s Studio Ghibli animation house, including Academy Award winner, “Spirited Away” (Japan, 2001, with subtitles).
Current subscribers to HBO on cable or HBO Now may get instant access to HBO Max, and may check with their provider. New subscribers can go to hbomax.com for more details.
Steve Carell plays a career officer put in charge of creating a new branch of the military in “Space Force” (not rated). The half-hour comedy is Carell’s first series since leaving “The Office,” and it costars Lisa Kudrow and John Malkovich. Ten episodes are streaming on Netflix.
“The Vast Of Night” (2020, PG-13), an indie sci-fi thriller about the strange manifestations of a UFO arrival in 1950s New Mexico, leans on mood and eerie atmosphere. It debuts directly on Amazon Prime Video.
Adam Sandler gives one his finest performances as a New York jeweler and gambling addict in “Uncut Gems” (2019, R), an indie drama from the Safdie Bros. It’s driven by adrenaline and nervous energy and is streaming on Netflix.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
“The Invisible Man” (2020, R) with Elisabeth Moss reimagines the horror classic as a modern drama of domestic violence.
“The High Note” (2020, PG-13), a music drama starring Tracee Ellis Ross as a superstar diva and Dakota Johnson as the personal assistant who encourages her to follow her instincts, debuts directly to VOD at a premium price.
Netflix
The documentary limited series “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” (2020, not rated) gives voice to the survivors of the tycoon and serial sex abuser.
Hulu
New episodes of the new National Geographic limited series “Barkskins” (not rated) about settlers in a 17th-century French colony in North America arrive each Tuesday.
HBO Max / HBO Now
Hide-and-seek is a killer in “Ready or Not” (2019, R), a darkly comic thriller starring Samara Weaving as a bride marked for sacrifice by her new family.
Other streams
BritBox presents the complete “BBC Television Shakespeare” collection of all 37 plays, from “All’s Well that Ends Well” to “A Winter’s Tale,” made over seven years between 1978 and 1985 with some of Britain’s finest stage and screen performers. Among them are Claire Bloom, John Gielgud, Derek Jacobi and Helen Mirren.
“Central Park” (2020, TV-14), an animated musical comedy from “Bob’s Burgers” creator Loren Bouchard, is on Apple TV+.
“Sidewalk Stories” (1989, R), a touching contemporary silent movie from filmmaker Charles Lane, streams on Criterion Channel.
New on disc this week
“The Invisible Man,” “Wildlife,” “Endings, Beginnings” and “Once Were Brothers: Robby Robertson and The Band”.
Now available at Redbox
“The Invisible Man” and “Training Day”.
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.