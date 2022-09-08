More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, the lonely woodcarver who builds a wooden boy, in Robert Zemeckis’ live action version of “Pinocchio” (2022, PG). Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voices the living puppet (a CGI creation modeled directly on Disney’s classic animated film), Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy who brings him to life and Joseph Gordon-Levitt voices Jiminy Cricket, his guide and conscience on the journey to becoming a real boy. (Disney+)
“Thor: Love and Thunder” (2022, PG-13), the second Thor movie directed by Taika Waititi, finds the Norse god turned Earth superhero (Chris Hemsworth) battling a villain with the alarming name Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). Waititi brought a playful humor to the “Thor” films and doubles down on the comedy in this fizzy entry in the Marvel Comics Universe, which incorportates the Guardians of the Galaxy and brings back Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). (Disney+)
The conspiracy thriller “Last Light” (not rated) stars Matthew Fox as a petrochemist who discovers the global oil is contaminated and races to solve the mystery as blackouts and gas shortages send the world teetering on the edge of collapse. Joanne Froggatt co-stars in the globe-trotting limited series, based on the novel by Alex Scarrow. All episodes are streaming. (Peacock)
Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton host the eight-part docuseries “Gutsy” (2022), featuring interviews with Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and other pioneering women. All episodes are streaming. (Apple TV+)
The documentary “Flight / Risk” (2022, PG) revisits the devastating crashes of two Boeing 737 Max planes and the aftermath and repercussions, guided in part by investigative reporting by Seattle Times journalist Dominic Gates. (Prime Video)
International pick: A lonely little girl dealing with the death of her grandmother meets a friend in the woods who may just be her mother as a young child in Céline Sciamma’s “Petite Maman” (2021, France, PG, with subtitles). (Hulu)
Classic pick: It’s cocktail hour on the mystery beat in “The Thin Man” (1934), the snappy murder mystery starring William Powell and Myrna Loy as Hollywood’s most debonair detective team. (HBO Max)
A cross-country trip takes a deadly turn when a family witnesses a murder in “End of the Road” (2022, R), a thriller starring Queen Latifah, Ludacris and Beau Bridges.
Romantic comedy and crime thriller collide in “Wedding Season: Season 1” (not rated) with Rose Salazar and Gavin Drea.
The limited series “Tell Me Lies” (2022, TV-MA) explores the passionate but destructive relationship between a couple (Grace Van Patten and Jackson White) over eight years.
The moon is sent on a collision course with Earth in Roland Emmerich’s science fiction disaster thriller “Moonfall” (2022, PG-13), starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson.
“Cars on the Road: Season 1” (TV-G), a small screen spinoff of the animated movies, features the voices of Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy.
Jon Bernthal takes on the role created by Richard Gere in “American Gigolo: Season 1” (TV-14), a mix of remake and sequel to the iconic movie. (Showtime Anytime)
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Paradise Highway.”
