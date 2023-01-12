More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Jonathan Majors plays Jesse Brown (shown above, right, with Glen Powell), the first Black aviator in Navy history, in “Devotion” (2022, PG-13. Powell co-stars as his fellow fighter pilot and the friend who had his back as Brown battled racism (institutional and personal) as the first African-American in the newly integrated service. Their friendship grounds Brown’s journey and the bravery that made them heroes of the Korean War in this drama based on a true story. (Paramount+)
A prequel to the “Scooby Doo” series, the animated “Velma: Season 1” (TV-MA) explores the origins of Velma Dinkley (voiced by Mindy Kaling) and her crime-solving friends before a certain Great Dane joined the team. The humor is decidedly not for kids. New episodes arrive on Thursdays. (HBO Max)
International TV: Award-winning filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda is producer, showrunner and co-writer of “The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House: Season 1” (Japan, TV-14, with subtitles), adapted from a popular manga about two best friends whose dreams diverge as they navigate the Geisha world of Kyoto. (Netflix)
Classic pick: Henry Fonda stars as the lone holdout in a jury room in “12 Angry Men” (1957), Sidney Lumet’s film of the Emmy-winning television play that has been revived and reworked for decades on both stage and screen.
A young couple (Jermaine Fowler and Anna Konkle, shown above) is preparing to start their own family become pariahs when they accidently drop their friend’s baby while at a tropical wedding in the comedy “The Drop” (2022, TV-MA). (Hulu)
“Mayfair Witches: Season 1” (TV-MA), based on Anne Rice’s best-selling “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” stars Alexandra Daddario (shown above) as a young neurosurgeon who discovers she is heir to a family of witches and traces her family tree back to New Orleans. This Gothic supernatural soap opera also stars Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa and Harry Hamlin. New episodes air on Sundays. (AMC+)
Rob Lowe stars in “Dog Gone” (2023, TV-PG), a family-friendly adventure based on the true story of father and son’s search for a family dog lost on the Appalachian Trail.
The animated comedy “Koala Man: Season 1” (TV-14) presents the adventures of one TV’s lesser superheroes. It features the voices of Sarah Snook, Hugh Jackman and Jemaine Clement.
A bar hookup takes an unexpected turn in Neil LaBute’s satirical horror “House of Darkness” (2022, R) starring Justin Long and Kate Bosworth.
The second and final season of “Hunters” (2023, TV-MA) brings the odyssey of a group of Nazi hunters in the 1970s to a close.
“Detectorists Special” (not rated) revives the easy-going, BAFTA-winning comedy series with a new expedition for the best friends (Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones). (Acorn TV)
“Pretty Problems” (not rated), a comedy about couple (Britt Rentschler and Michael Tennant) whose staid marriage gets a jolt during an unhinged weekend with the rich and reckless, won the Audience Award winner at the SXSW Film Festival. (AMC+)
Michelangelo Frammartino’s immersive “Il buco” (Italy, 2021, with subtitles) sends audiences on a nearly-wordless journey into the deepest cave in Southern Italy. (Criterion Channel)
