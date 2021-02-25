More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Newcomer Andra Day (shown above) plays legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (2021, not rated), which dramatizes her career against the backdrop of the FBI’s campaign of harassment and intimidation after she recorded the powerful anti-lynching ballad “Strange Fruit.” (Hulu)
A Korean family emigrates to rural Arkansas in “Minari” (shown above, 2020, PG-13, with subtitles), a modest but rich drama from Korea-American filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung that takes a nuanced view of the immigrant experience and complicated family dynamics that cross cultures. (VOD and Cable On Demand)
“Ginny & Georgia: Season 1” (not rated) channels “Gilmore Girls” in its dramedy of a whipsmart teenager (Antonia Gentry, shown above, at right, with Brianne Howey, middle, and Diesel Las Torraca) and her young widower mother (Howey) making a new start in a small Massachusetts town. But this pop culture-infused comedy is complicated with crime drama twists. (Netflix)
The four-part documentary series “Allen v. Farrow” (TV-MA) takes a deep dive into the abuse allegation against Woody Allen made by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow and Allen’s efforts to discredit his accusers. New episodes arrive each Sunday. (All HBO platforms)
“Punky Brewster: Season 1” (TV-PG) revives the 1980s family sitcom with Soleil Moon Frye (shown above with Quinn Copeland) playing the adult Punky as a single mother of three who takes in an 8-year-old problem child (Copeland) from the foster system. (Peacock)
The documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” (2021, not rated) is an intimate portrait of the singer-songwriter who became a global superstar at the age of 17. (Apple TV+)
International pick: Akira Kurosawa’s epic historical drama “Ran” (Japan, 1985, R, with subtitles) is loosely inspired by “King Lear.” (Amazon Prime)
News: CBS All Access officially becomes Paramount+ next week. Not simply a rebranding, it marks the expansion of the service (which is home to the new “Star Trek” shows) to include thousands of additional hours of movies and TV shows, as well as a new slate of original shows. Discounts are available for new subscribers who sign up before March 4.
Netflix
The documentary “Pelé” (2021, not rated) profiles the superstar athlete who took home three World Cup titles and is celebrated as the greatest soccer player of all time.
Oscar Isaac stars as a Mossad agent assigned to bring Adolph Eichmann (Ben Kingsley) to trial for war crimes in “Operation Finale.” (2018, PG-13) It’s based on a true story.
Amazon Prime Video
A deep cover agent (Joel Kinnaman) infiltrates the mob at a maximum security prison in the crime thriller “The Informer.” (2020, R)
HBO Max
“Tom & Jerry” (2021, PG) drops the animated mouse-and-cat slapstick team in a live action world. It streams for 31 days only.
“Blade Runner 2049” (2017, R) with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, creates a world as visionary and visually entrancing as the original science fiction classic. (All HBO platforms)
Clive Owen plays a maverick doctor in the historical medical drama “The Knick: Complete Series” (2014-2015, TV-MA), from director Steven Soderbergh.
Disney+
The animated short “Myth: A Frozen Tale” (2019, TV-G) is a bedtime tale inspired by “Frozen 2.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.